Slog PM: Crime Drops in Seattle, No Mute Button for Trump, Look at the Moon

I'm trying to forget about all the bad things and just focus on the full moon. Getty Images

It doesn't look like Trump will agree to rule changes for the upcoming presidential debates:



Why would I allow the Debate Commission to change the rules for the second and third Debates when I easily won last time?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2020

Despite his dumb-ass comment (he did not win that debate), Trump's top campaign officials said today that Trump looks forward to the next two debates. Yesterday, the Commission on Presidential Debates released a statement that Tuesday's debate "made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues." I'm still crossing my fingers for a mute button, but it seems like Trump would just walk over and start yelling into whatever mic is available.

King County Sheriff’s Office's Fire Investigation Unit is looking for help: The building that will be the home to Black Coffee Northwest in Shoreline was hit with "several" incendiary devices early Wednesday morning. The department asks people with information regarding the potential arson to call their non-emergency line at (206) 263-2070. The coffee shop and community hub was supposed to open today, but that opening has been pushed back "a few weeks" due to the fire. Find out more about the shop here.



Early this morning we were dispatched to a structure fire. Upon our arrival, it was extinguished, but determined it was... Posted by Shoreline Fire Department on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Do you know the guy who cut the head off that Canada goose at Green Lake Park? There's a reward. I'm not embedding the video because it's fucking gross, but it's out there.

Thank you for reading Slog, but you've still got time to dip and watch this Seattle Town Hall hosted by KUBE 93.3’s Besa from 6 to 9 pm tonight. It features:



Mayor Jenny Durkan,



Converge Media’s Omari Salisbury,



The South Seattle Emerald’s Marcus Harrison Green,



King Co. Councilmember Girmay Zahilay,



School Board Director Brandon Hersey,



King County Equity Now’s Nikkita Oliver, and