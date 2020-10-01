The planet is melting, Covid has wrecked our lives and our livelihoods, our budgets are full of holes, and our Democratic Republic has selected YOU to send a bunch of politicians to Olympia to save us from the brink.
To help you choose your fighter, The Stranger is proud to announce Stranger Debates: Seattle's Only Candidate Forum.
Watch Seattle-area statehouse candidates face off in a series of head-to-head debates hosted by a panel of foul-mouthed, self-medicating Stranger reporters. From the safety of their own intentionally decorated home offices, candidates will squirm through a gauntlet of tough policy questions, fantasy character-building exercises, a freakin' mini-quest, and a totally low-rent online talent show. After all that, you'll vote on the night's winner.
Break out your calendars and check out our list of contenders:
Support The Stranger
Oct 12: Legislative District 11: David Hackney vs Rep. Zack Hudgins
Oct 19: Legislative District 36: Liz Berry vs Sarah Reyneveld
Oct 26: Legislative District 37: Kirsten Harris-Talley vs Chukundi Salisbury
Oct 29: Legislative District 43: Rep. Frank Chopp vs. Sherae Lascelles
All debates start at 8:00 p.m. and end at 9:30 p.m.
The "Pay What You Can" proceeds from this forum will go toward supporting The Stranger. Prices range from FREE to $50. You can also pay $4.20 if you want to be cool. Sign up for tickets here.