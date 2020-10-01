Announcing Stranger Debates: Seattle's Only Candidate Forum

Let's get ready to rumbuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuhhhlllllll on the internet. ANTHONY KEO

The planet is melting, Covid has wrecked our lives and our livelihoods, our budgets are full of holes, and our Democratic Republic has selected YOU to send a bunch of politicians to Olympia to save us from the brink.

To help you choose your fighter, The Stranger is proud to announce Stranger Debates: Seattle's Only Candidate Forum.

Watch Seattle-area statehouse candidates face off in a series of head-to-head debates hosted by a panel of foul-mouthed, self-medicating Stranger reporters. From the safety of their own intentionally decorated home offices, candidates will squirm through a gauntlet of tough policy questions, fantasy character-building exercises, a freakin' mini-quest, and a totally low-rent online talent show. After all that, you'll vote on the night's winner.

Break out your calendars and check out our list of contenders:

Oct 12: Legislative District 11: David Hackney vs Rep. Zack Hudgins

Oct 19: Legislative District 36: Liz Berry vs Sarah Reyneveld

Oct 26: Legislative District 37: Kirsten Harris-Talley vs Chukundi Salisbury

Oct 29: Legislative District 43: Rep. Frank Chopp vs. Sherae Lascelles

That's right, we've got:

All debates start at 8:00 p.m. and end at 9:30 p.m.

The "Pay What You Can" proceeds from this forum will go toward supporting The Stranger. Prices range from FREE to $50. You can also pay $4.20 if you want to be cool. Sign up for tickets here.