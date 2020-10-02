"Enrollment" Starts Today for Canlis Community College

Canlis

Canlis , Seattle's premier fine-dining restaurant, has a storied history of throwing unforgettable parties of Gatsby-esque proportions. This year, they've been channeling their event-planning panache into a series of new projects for the time of COVID-19, including the very popular Canlis Drive On Through of the early quarantine period and the Canlis Crab Shack of the summer.

Now, it's time to meet Canlis Community College, a seven-week-long lineup of fun virtual classes and "extracurricular activities." If you get a ticket (each of which is just $25, and which go on sale today), you'll be able to follow along on a livestream as brothers Mark and Brian Canlis try out all sorts of new things. There will also be "office hours" with appointed experts on topics.

On the curriculum: Filipinx food with Musang chef Melissa Miranda, weekly jazzercise with the Pacific Northwest Ballet, Japanese drinking food with Kamonegi chef Mutsuko Soma, music theory with KEXP, traveling with Rick Steves, at-home haircuts with Rudy's Barbershop, weed brownies with Jody Hall of The Goodship, and way, way more.

There'll also be a cafeteria with retro at-home TV dinners, available for purchase online or for pickup, and if you want to show off your school spirit, there's even a "campus store" with merch.

"Enrollment" starts today. We'll update this post when it's officially open, or you can sign up here to get notified.