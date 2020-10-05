Slog PM: A Gasping, Maskless Trump Returns to the White House with Germs to Spread

Real Republicans would kiss this ghoul's thumbs. WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES

Coronavirus in Chief, Trump takes off mask as he returns to WH. pic.twitter.com/ukCyhU1Nv0

— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 5, 2020

What do you do when your patient is the president? You let him do whatever he wants, apparently.

"Many students of Trump’s life and career have warned that he would be prepared to sacrifice anyone—even those closest to him—to spare himself the humiliation of a one-term presidency," writes Julian Borger in a smart essay for The Guardian, "but even they surely could not have anticipated how literal that sacrifice would be."

The man's a menace. The new Republican purity test is if you can survive being spit on by a COVID-positive Trump.

Can't wait: Still in the throes of COVID, he's out and proud and ready to show the nation just HOW STRONG HE IS!!!!!



Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!! The Fake News only shows the Fake Polls.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Maybe this explains it: via the New York Times:

Nearly a third of hospitalized COVID-19 patients experienced some type of altered mental function—ranging from confusion to delirium to unresponsiveness—in the largest study to date of neurological symptoms among coronavirus patients in an American hospital system. And patients with altered mental function had significantly worse medical outcomes, according to the study, published on Monday in Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology. The study looked at the records of the first 509 coronavirus patients hospitalized, from March 5 to April 6, at 10 hospitals in the Northwestern Medicine health system in the Chicago area.

Good luck, Joe: Make sure to bring that plexiglass.



As President Trump prepares to leave the hospital today- his campaign tells me he plans to participate in the next Presidential Debate on Oct 15th.

“Yes,” said @TimMurtaugh

“It is the president’s intention to debate.”

— Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) October 5, 2020

Biden's busy wooing Cubans in Florida: He's in the middle of a live town hall in Miami. There's, uh, plenty to talk about!



More than 200,000 Americans have died. 50,000 Americans are getting the virus every day. 1,000 a day are dying. This is a national emergency.



The President should take responsibility. pic.twitter.com/RpEZCjjUhq

— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 6, 2020

🎵Closing time 🎵 536 Regal cinemas in the U.S. are temporarily shuttering. This isn't a huge surprise, but it sure looks like the final nail in the big-budget movie theater chain coffin. I expect smaller cinemas and art house theaters to still have audiences, albeit small ones.

The Seattle Bike Blog is downsizing: The long-cycling blog is going part-time. The start of today's message from the editor:

I have been putting off this post for a couple weeks now, but I can’t avoid it any longer. The rigors of parenting during a pandemic have reached a point where I cannot keep up with the demands of running a full-time news site. So for the foreseeable future, I am pulling back to part-time. I am not quitting, and Seattle Bike Blog is not going away. But I am letting go of the drive and pressure to have posts every weekday. And that necessarily means that I am also letting go of my vision of Seattle Bike Blog as a comprehensive news source about biking and safe streets news.

Read the full note here.

Seattle Parks is reopening Capitol Hill area playgrounds: But make sure to wear a fucking mask, kids.

I guess Gov. Inslee has to debate against Democracy-hating Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp: It will happen live at 8 pm on Wednesday. This is their only announced debate.

A good point: If Inslee wins a third consecutive term as governor, he'll be the first person to do so since Republican Dan Evans in 1972.

Another good point:



He could have disguised the gasping with the mask. https://t.co/P79GZQPS6V

— Charles Mudede (@mudede) October 5, 2020

We've got a date for Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination hearing: The Senate Committee on the Judiciary will hear the nomination beginning next Monday, October 12, at 9 am, and lasting through Thursday, October 15. They're gonna push that nomination through even if it kills them.

Seattle is getting a first-of-its-kind stand-alone facility designed for testing treatments for COVID-19: The facility is opening up on Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center’s Seattle campus and will partner with multiple COVID-19-related clinical trials, reports Geekwire.



RIGHT NOW: Today @fredhutch in Seattle opened the COVID-19 Clinical Research Center. They say it's one of the only stand-alone COVID research hubs in the U.S. Right now they're studying Remdesivir and Regeneron - two drugs the President has taken.



More on @komonews at 4/6pm. pic.twitter.com/fMU2Vd0ElZ

— Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) October 5, 2020

