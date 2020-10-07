sticker_patrol_header.jpg
Jess Stein

"Fuck Gay People"
I was about to get real upset reading the first half of this sticker, lol.
I was about to get real upset reading the first half of this sticker, lol.
I crack up every time I read the "We are homosexual" bit of the sticker. A++++

"Know Your Enemy."
Spotted near the Safeway on E John.
Spotted near the Safeway on E John.
I was FaceTiming and walking down the street (I know, I know) when I spotted this one and put my convo on pause so that I could snap a pic.

"Cops Suck and That's Sad"
Not actually sad at all.
Not actually sad at all.
WOW. A blast from the 2000s that I didn't expect to see. I loved Happy Bunny and would buy stickers from Hot Topic whenever I went to the mall with my friends. Glad to see this lil' rabbit also thinks cops suck.

"Bowie as Greek Statue"
Powerful.
Powerful.
Spotted on the corner of 11th and Pine. This sticker comes to us via The YKMS.

"ACAB Kitty"
This is rad.
Rad, comrade.
Comrade Kitty and her friends are at it again!

"Life is God..."
MmmmMMMm centering.
MmmmMMMm centering.
This will be me when I'm 65 years old and all the polar ice caps have melted. Coastal cities like Seattle will have converted their urban cores into giant floating boats. I won't have grandchildren, but kids from around the "neighborhood" will paddle by my studio apartment-boat after school. I'll teach them about 90 Day Fiance and spout vaguely spiritual phrases like this one.

"Make Seattle Shitty Again: King Dome Edition"
I never got to see the King Dome IRL.
I never got to see the King Dome IRL.
I'm generally against retooling MAGA-language for humor, but the King Dome made me pause. Let's revisit its implosion, shall we?

"I Went to Seattle..."
Saw this while getting tacos at Carmelos and got a little sad.
Saw this while getting tacos at Carmelo's and got a little sad.
This one comes to us via Can't Blame the Youth.

"Hello Boy's"
>;)
>;)
Enjoy Kristen Wiig as troublemaker Gilly here.

"Princess Monster Truck"
Cutie.
Cutie.
I'm allergic, but here's a cute real-life kitty to brighten up your morning:

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.

