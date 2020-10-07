Now more than ever, The Stranger depends on your support to help fund our coverage. Please consider supporting local, independent, progressive media with a one-time or recurring contribution. Our staff is working morning, noon, and night to make your contributions count.
Thank you and we are truly grateful for your support.
Help us reach our goal of 1,500 new contributors by the end of fall!
Learn from leading public health researchers and practitioners.
"Know Your Enemy."
Spotted near the Safeway on E John.JK
I was FaceTiming and walking down the street (I know, I know) when I spotted this one and put my convo on pause so that I could snap a pic.
"Cops Suck and That's Sad"
Not actually sad at all.JK
WOW. A blast from the 2000s that I didn't expect to see. I loved Happy Bunny and would buy stickers from Hot Topic whenever I went to the mall with my friends. Glad to see this lil' rabbit also thinks cops suck.
"Bowie as Greek Statue"
Powerful.JK
Spotted on the corner of 11th and Pine. This sticker comes to us via The YKMS.
"ACAB Kitty"
Rad, comrade.JK
Comrade Kitty and her friends are at it again!
"Life is God..."
MmmmMMMm centering.JK
This will be me when I'm 65 years old and all the polar ice caps have melted. Coastal cities like Seattle will have converted their urban cores into giant floating boats. I won't have grandchildren, but kids from around the "neighborhood" will paddle by my studio apartment-boat after school. I'll teach them about 90 Day Fiance and spout vaguely spiritual phrases like this one.
"Make Seattle Shitty Again: King Dome Edition"
I never got to see the King Dome IRL.JK
I'm generally against retooling MAGA-language for humor, but the King Dome made me pause. Let's revisit its implosion, shall we?
"I Went to Seattle..."
Saw this while getting tacos at Carmelo's and got a little sad.JK
Veterinarian recommended & pet approved solutions for mood, immunity, mobility, neurology & digestion
The Stranger depends on your continuing support to provide articles like this one. In return, we pledge our ongoing commitment to truthful, progressive journalism and serving our community. So if you’re able, please consider a small recurring contribution. Thank you—you are appreciated!
Jasmyne Keimig is a staff writer at The Stranger, covering visual arts, music, film, queer stuff, stickers, and culture. She also writes half of Unstreamable, a weekly column about films you can’t find on major streaming services. She cries easily at movies.
Jasmyne Keimig is a staff writer at The Stranger, covering visual arts, music, film, queer stuff, stickers, and culture. She also writes half of Unstreamable, a weekly column about films you can’t find on major streaming services. She cries easily at movies.