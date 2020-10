Seattle Sticker Patrol: All My Homies Fuck Gay People

Jess Stein

"Fuck Gay People"

I was about to get real upset reading the first half of this sticker, lol. JK

"Know Your Enemy."

Spotted near the Safeway on E John. JK

"Cops Suck and That's Sad"

Not actually sad at all. JK

"Bowie as Greek Statue"

Powerful. JK

"ACAB Kitty"

Rad, comrade. JK

"Life is God..."

MmmmMMMm centering. JK

"Make Seattle Shitty Again: King Dome Edition"

I never got to see the King Dome IRL. JK

"I Went to Seattle..."

Saw this while getting tacos at Carmelo's and got a little sad. JK

"Hello Boy's"

>;) JK

"Princess Monster Truck"

Cutie. JK

I crack up every time I read the "We are homosexual" bit of the sticker. A++++I was FaceTiming and walking down the street (I know, I know) when I spotted this one and put my convo on pause so that I could snap a pic.WOW. A blast from the 2000s that I didn't expect to see. I loved Happy Bunny and would buy stickers from Hot Topic whenever I went to the mall with my friends. Glad to see this lil' rabbit also thinks cops suck.Spotted on the corner of 11th and Pine. This sticker comes to us via The YKMS Comrade Kitty and her friends are at it again!This will be me when I'm 65 years old and all the polar ice caps have melted. Coastal cities like Seattle will have converted their urban cores into giant floating boats. I won't have grandchildren, but kids from around the "neighborhood" will paddle by my studio apartment-boat after school. I'll teach them about 90 Day Fiance and spout vaguely spiritual phrases like this one.I'm generally against retooling MAGA-language for humor, but the King Dome made me pause. Let's revisit its implosion, shall we?This one comes to us via Can't Blame the Youth Enjoy Kristen Wiig as troublemaker Gilly here I'm allergic, but here's a cute real-life kitty to brighten up your morning: