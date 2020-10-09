Love The Stranger? Hate The Stranger? However You Feel, Help Us Reach Our Fall Goal!

Our endorsements for the November general election drop next Wednesday, October 14. James Yamasaki's Stranger Cover for our 2018 Endorsements

What happens right now, and over the next few weeks, feels like it will determine the fate of our entire fucking democracy. That’s heavy stuff. But try not to stress. We’ll get through it together.

Make no mistake about it—we're able to help Seattle navigate these dark months because of contributions from our readers. Since the quarantine began in March, we’ve received an amazing 16,110 contributions from our generous readers. If you haven’t had a moment yet to show your support, please help us achieve our fall goal of an additional 1,500 new contributors with a one-time or recurrent gift. Your financial support allows us to keep pumping out posts on everything from the Recall Sawant campaign to what the hell's going on with Boeing to the new Mario video game.

Here’s just a snippet of the latest on Slog:

While you probably think we’re spending your contributions on dildos and dabs, we’re not. Your donations go toward supporting The Stranger’s coverage, which includes new recurring Slog columns—Did you see Matt Baume’s video series?—as well as our old, reliable coverage, like the Stranger Election Control Board’s perennially mouthy endorsements.

Speaking of voting, if you live in King County, your ballots get mailed out next Wednesday, October 14. (No, they didn’t get dumped in some creek like our belligerent president just claimed, unchecked, on a national debate stage.)

On the same day ballots get mailed out, The Stranger will drop its endorsements. That great big feature will help you make sense of all the boring-ass races you probably haven’t thought about. (Like the superintendent of public schools! Have you thought about that race? It’s really fucking important!!)

As a bonus this year, we’re hosting a series of Stranger debates over Zoom with some of the nerds running to represent you in Olympia. Our first debate, coming THIS MONDAY, is especially crucial to anyone who lives in Georgetown, South Park, Renton, Tukwila, parts of Kent, or anyone who cares about those places—which you should, we do! More info on those debates here.

So, please, if you value our coverage—or even if you don't—please consider keeping homegrown journalism alive by making a small, recurring monthly contribution. Contributions as low as $5 per month make a HUGE difference to a small organization like ours, and will ensure that we keep fighting the good fight for Seattle.



Without your unwavering support, we would not be where we are today. We remain truly grateful for the generosity of our readers. Thank you.