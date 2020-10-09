Slog PM: Dori Monson Gets Suspended, Thursday's Debate Canceled, Twitter Wants You to Think Before You Retweet

We, thankfully, won't be treated to another presidential debate next week. SCOTT OLSON/GETTY IMAGES

was on KUOW's Week in Review today and, regrettably, had to pass this news roundup over to me. Go listen to him and Bill Radke talk schools reopening, Bartell's, and the vice presidential and gubernatorial debates. Now let's get freaky!

Ok, wait, maybe not that freaky: "Priest recorded having group sex on altar of Pearl River church, police say; 3 arrested," reads a headline from NOLA.com. Honestly, free all three. Read Charles Mudede's literary take on the carnal activities here.

The death of office culture is nigh: Today, Microsoft announced a new "hybrid workplace" plan for employees that will allow greater flexibility once we can all exist in the same spaces again. Microsoft is following in the footsteps of corporations like Starbucks and Facebook, who are giving more workplace freedom to their employees. Let's start in on shortening the work week next.

The Seattle Storm flag hath risen atop th' Space Needle: Storm players Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd, and Mercedes Russell ascended the tower today to watch the flag go up, kicking off a day of celebration for their 2020 WNBA championship victory. They also had a virtual rally today that kicked off at 4 pm—which you might still have time to join. Ha ha, no, but for real, who has the after-party Zoom link?

Our @seattlestorm flag back where it belongs, on top of Seattle’s world, so appreciate the @space_needle reppin’ us! pic.twitter.com/Km4NSgmE1a

— Ginny Gilder (@ginnygilder) October 9, 2020

Broadway extends shutdown well into 2021 due to coronavirus: Originally closed on March 12, The Broadway League announced that theaters would remain shut until May 30, 2021. Theaters will offer refunds and exchanges for canceled performances and two major shows—MJ and The Music Man—have moved opening dates to late fall 2021.

Radio host and cesspool-stirrer Dori Monson has been suspended indefinitely from Seahawks pregame and post-game radio shows: This suspension comes after Monson sent a transphobic tweet during the Inslee-Culp gubernatorial debate, leading many to demand his removal from KIRO 97.3 FM and the Seahawks. Among those voices was Seattle Pride, who called Monson's mocking of gender identity "insensitive, irresponsible, and unacceptable." Both Monson and KIRO Radio 97.3 FM program director Bryan Buckalew declined to comment, says the Seattle Times.

This afternoon Seattle Pride put out another statement on the Monson matter: Saying that while the actions taken today by KIRO 97.3 FM and the Seattle Seahawks are a "good first step," they are now asking for a Dori to "issue a sincere apology and take actions to build empathy and understanding toward our transgender community." If not, Seattle Pride will continue to demand his termination. There's still radio silence on KIRO and Monson's part as of publishing.

Now THIS is what I call Hot Girl Shit: Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion launched Don't Stop Scholarship Fund, which will award two $10,000 scholarships to female students of color who are pursuing an associate's, bachelor's, or post-graduate degree in any field. Hotties, you can apply here. And let's also take a moment to watch Megan's "Don't Stop" music video where she twerks on the Cheshire Cat. Icon!

Get ready for a cozy-ass Friday evening: Forecasts say that we should expect rain and wind this weekend. Happy fall!

The leading edge of the rainfall associated with the incoming frontal system is showing up on the coastal radar. It will reach the coast later this afternoon then spread into the interior later this evening. Looks like a cozy Friday night ahead. 🍿📺 or .... 📖? #wawx pic.twitter.com/RmCcGnjpIH

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 9, 2020

Even though a lot of movie theaters on this side of the West Seattle Bridge don't plan on reopening any time soon, the Admiral Theater is taking up Inslee on his new guidelines. They plan to open their doors on Friday, October 16. Masks will be required until seated a safe distance (three seats) away from other patrons, but you can take off your mask to stuff your mouth hole with popcorn and M&Ms. No word yet on what they'll be showing.

Twitter to temporarily make it harder to distribute misinformation, conspiracy theories, and election interference: In addition to using warning labels to hide misleading tweets, better policing trending topics, and marking tweets that "prematurely declare victory during the election," Twitter also announced this curious policy change:

From Oct 20 through at least Election Day, anyone attempting to retweet any tweet will be nudged toward adding their own context before moving ahead. The changes, said Twitter, are meant to get users to stop and think before sharing what they find floating around on Twitter — a move, the company believes, that will significantly stop misinformation from going viral.

Hmm...all of these things seem to indicate something wrong with the platform, not people using it. But, yes, I'm glad Twitter will make me think before hitting "retweet" on some shit Jaboukie tweeted.

PSA: Don't forget to get your ticket to our debate on Monday. I'm gonna be dressed as a fairy. Help Nathalie decide her costume here:



HELP: The first @TheStranger debate is Monday 10/12 at 8pm. It's your typical Dungeons and Dragons-themed debate: policy questions, mythical quest, and talent show. My problem is idk what to wear or who to be, please help me decide. Some options (open to others): — nathalie graham (@gramsofgnats) October 9, 2020

There's a new bike lane downtown! Heidi Groover at the Seattle Times reports that the mostly two-way bike lane stretching down Fourth Avenue between Pine and Madison is open for use. The Seattle Department of Transportation plans on extending the lane north to Vine Street and south to connect to Second Avenue once they get the city fund$ necessary to do so. I'll see you out there, whizzing downtown on my Lime scooter!

Carolyn Bick at the South Seattle Emerald goes deep on Tommy Le's killing at the hands of police: Le was shot by King County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Cesar Molina in 2017 after KSCO alleged Le was holding a knife, which was later alleged to be a pen. But Bick found court documents that show Le might not have been holding anything at all. There's evidence that suggests Molina "not only shot Le in the back but that Molina might have shot the young man while Le was either falling to—or lying facedown on—the ground." Take the time this weekend to read Bick's excellent reporting.

Trump to host in-person events starting on Saturday, his first since coming down with the 'rona: Mind you, it's only been one week since we all learned he was COVID-positive. Even less since he was sent to the hospital and put on oxygen. We still don't even know the extent of his recovery and if he's tested COVID-negative. Nevertheless, Saturday's event will feature him giving a speech on "law and order" to a crowd on the South Lawn of the White House. I hope everyone has splatter shields at the ready.

He'll also hold a rally in Florida on Monday: The lucky residents of Sanford, Florida will host Trump's ~great post-COVID campaign comeback~ as he's set to give a speech at a Make America Great Again event. I only see this invitation as guaranteeing COVID exposure. Here's hoping he'll croak before then.

Will be in Sanford, Florida on Monday for a very BIG RALLY! https://t.co/TTOlHJT8kr

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

And lol at this fine print:



By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; the host venue; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury.

Also if you have a WaPo subscription: Check out this longread on Hope Hicks and the coronavirus-infection timeline in the White House.

Meanwhile, Thursday's presidential debate has been canceled: The Commission on Presidential Debates decided to nix the second debate between Joe Biden and Trump after the president declined to do the debate virtually after still being sick with COVID. "It is now apparent there will be no debate on October 15, and the CPD will turn its attention to preparations for the final presidential debate scheduled for October 22," the commission said in a statement. Maybe he won't make it that far!

Here's a palette cleanser: I'm all pleading eye emojis right now.



Uber and Lyft drivers will make minimum wage in Seattle: In our first-ever virtual bill signing, Mayor Durkan signed into law a requirement for "transportation network companies (TNCs) to pay drivers at least $0.56 per minute when there is a passenger in the vehicle as well as a per-mile rate to cover expenses." The law will go into effect on January 1, 2021.

Tonight's scary movie recommendation: I'm also following the Scarecrow Video Psychotronic Challenge. Tonight, I'm planning on watching Sputnik (2020) for "OG NETWORK: See something made after 2010 with no visible cellphones. No texting while watching this one!"