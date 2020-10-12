Jaime Harrison Rai$es a Monster $57 Million in Race Against Lindsey Graham

Jaime Harrison might actually unseat Lindsey Graham. Sean Rayford/Getty

Everything's coming up roses for Democrat Jaime Harrison, who is looking to unseat noted Trump henchman and incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham in South Carolina. Last week, the Cook Report updated their forecast of the South Carolina Senate race, moving their rating from "lean Republican" to "toss up." That's only good news for Harrison, who needs a lot of momentum going into November 3 to beat the three-term incumbent.

After a debate on Friday that had to change formats after Graham refused Harrison's request to take another COVID-19 test, news came out yesterday that Harrison raised a monster $57 million from July through September. It's the highest quarterly fundraising total for any Senate candidate in U.S. history.

Though Graham has yet to release his numbers from this quarter, according to the New York Times, Harrison's amount is more than double what Graham raised in the past six quarters combined. But it's important to note that most of those donations came from out-of-state, reflecting national anger toward Graham and his push to confirm Amy Coney Barrett's seat on the Supreme Court.

Money, as Beto O'Rourke knows, does not always equal victory. A Quinnipiac University poll from a few weeks ago has Graham and Harrison in a dead heat with each other. And, as AP notes, both candidates already have "wall-to-wall" online and air advertising, making it "hard to see where Harrison's cash could help him eke out more visibility." But all those fund$ gives Harrison's campaign the latitude to reach a lot of voters, telling AP that they will use "every dollar donated" in ads, digital organizing, and communication with Black voters.

Furthermore, Graham's heightened presence at the Supreme Court confirmation hearings could hurt him with voters who aren't keen on his hypocrisy going on full display right as the election season kicks into high gear. South Carolina's Senate race remains one to watch.

Sen. @LindseyGrahamSC: "This is an election year...Justice Ginsburg, when asked about this several years ago, said that a president serves for four years, not three. There's nothing unconstitutional about this process...the Senate is doing its duty constitutionally."#SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/98nGPinI6E

— CSPAN (@cspan) October 12, 2020

