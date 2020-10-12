As you know, the SLAY horror film fest asked artists, filmmakers, and generally bored people to make short, eight-minute-or-less scary flicks—and wow! Did they deliver! We received hundreds of submissions from all over the Northwest and the world, and have picked the best 30 of these entries for the debut of TWO volumes of the SLAY film festival, premiering October 15-31, 2020. Get your tickets now at slayfilmfest.com!
BUT IT GETS BETTER! Now you can enter to win a free "SLAY Special" from Big Mario's as well as a FREE PASS TO STREAM SLAY from the comfort of your own home! Enter via this link by 11:59pm on Monday, October 12.
"SLAY Special" Fair Warning:
Pineapple and black olives are here to SLAY! The salty and sweet combo paired with a little Sriracha, goat cheese and basil is enough to spook you but also enough to leave you shrouded in mystery. 👻🍕 Get a slice + PBR or soda for just $6.66, or the whole pie for $26.66. This special is ONLY available on SLAY show dates (10/15, 10/16, 10/17, 10/24 & 10/31) - Don’t miss it!