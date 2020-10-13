Slog PM: Generally Shitty Supreme Court News, Trump Says He's the Savior of the Suburbs

The god she's pointing to won't answer my calls. POOL / GETTY IMAGES

Judge Barrett did not include signed documents expressing her opposition to abortion in materials for the Senate vetting process. On Tuesday, she said it was an honest mistake, but declined to say whether that would become her position if confirmed. https://t.co/iADuCIlLNl pic.twitter.com/Mb4P0ynnrk

— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 13, 2020

Amy Coney Barrett's Senate confirmation hearing. The Supreme Court Justice-to-be dodged a hail of questions concerning her views on abortion, healthcare, climate change, marriage equality, presidential transfer of power, and, well, just about everything.

We've got other shitty Supreme Court news coming out today: The Supreme Court blocked a ruling from a lower court and effectively allowed the government to stop the census count immediately, reports NBC. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the government to keep up its work until Halloween. Now it's cut short. In a dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote that "the harms caused by rushing this year's census count are irreparable."

And on the subject of COURT PACKING: Joe Biden finally admitted that he's "not a fan of court packing."

Spare another national disaster popping up overnight, the Stranger Election Control Board's endorsements for the November 3 general election will be out tomorrow morning: Your ballots will also be out tomorrow, King County.

We hear you, King County! We're just as excited!

📢Ballots are mailed Wed., Oct.14.

📢If your ballot hasn't arrived by Mon., Oct.19, call us at 206-296-VOTE (8683).

📢Vote/return your ballot early! Ballot drop boxes open Thurs., Oct.15 - open 24/7 till Nov.3, 8p.m. sharp! #GOTV pic.twitter.com/Ix4WIeCYKF

— King County Elections (@kcelections) October 13, 2020

An update on Washingon State vs. Twitter: On Monday afternoon, Twitter agreed to pay Washington state $100,000 and admitted to breaking Washington state campaign finance law. "What’s most significant about the agreement Twitter just reached with Washington state is that it contains a clear admission of tech giant guilt," Eli Sanders writes in his explainer on today's news. Read it here.

The big ghoul is back to his nonstop rallies: Last night he said he was gonna kiss everyone. Tonight at his Pennsylvania rally: "Suburban women will you please like me? I saved your damn neighborhood!" I'm siding with Charles's demonic possession theory, originally posted this AM.

Capitol Hill Seattle Blog reports that Kshamasolidarity.org wants to raise $100,000 by Halloween: The fundraising, a response to the Recall Sawant campaign moving through the state's courts, has been successful so far. The site shows they've raised over $80,000 already. The City of Seattle is covering Sawant's legal fees, but Sawant will likely need a strong fundraising effort if the recall moves forward. Justin at CHS Blog has a lot more here.



Five more counties in Washington state are moving to Phase 2 in Inslee's four-phased reopening plan: Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Franklin, and Yakima counties will graduate from Phase 1.5 to Phase 2. Congrats, grads. May we all graduate Phase 4 sooner than later.

The workers of Trader Joe's Store #130 are calling for a boycott of the company until their five demands, originally released in June, are met. In a press release today, a group of workers at the Capitol Hill location of Trader Joe's claimed several workers were fired in response to their organizing efforts and support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Part of the press release:



We now call for a company-wide boycott of Trader Joe’s. Their continued retaliation against essential workers who risked their health for the company’s profits during a pandemic is cruel. Trader Joe’s insistence on a neutrality stance that silences workers and the community during a civil rights movement demonstrates a complicity in the violence against the Black community and is consistent with the corporation’s pattern of anti-blackness. We want our store to be better, serve the neighborhood more fully, and live up to the values that Trader Joe’s touts. Love Slog AM/PM? More than ever, The Stranger is relying on your contributions to help fund our coverage. With a one-time or recurring contribution, you can support local, independent media and help keep columns like Slog AM/PM around.

King County Undersheriff Patti-Cole Tindall is recommending KCSCO Detective Mike Brown be fired: Tindall's decision comes after Brown posted an "ALL LIVES SPLATTER" meme in response to the killing of Summer Taylor and injuring of Diaz Love this summer. In an internal email obtained by the South Seattle Emerald, Cole-Tindall said she arrived at this decision "[a]fter carefully considering the findings and the impact of the unprecedented number of complaints received not only by [the King County Sheriff’s Office] KCSO, but other county departments and agencies.”

King County Undersheriff Patti Cole-Tindall is recommending termination (pending a Loudermill hearing) for Det. Mike Brown after the completion of an internal investigation. The findings recount interviews with Brown about eight specific Facebook posts, including the one below. https://t.co/G3fGH2TTUT

— Lucas Combos (@lucascombos) October 13, 2020

Sam Dubal went camping overnight on Friday and did not come back when he was supposed to on Saturday. Authorities found his car and organized a search for him, which is ongoing, reports KING 5. They are asking for anyone who may have seen Dubal to call a tip line: 360-569-6684.

Let's top off all this real horror with some fake horror: I'm attempting the 2020 Scarecrow Video Psychotronic Challenge, and tonight's challenge is "OPEN SOAR," pick a film that focuses on flying or aviation somehow. I'm thinking about taking Scarecrow's advice and going with Turbulence 3: Heavy Metal. I haven't seen Turbulence 1 or Turbulence 2, but I feel like that's not necessary.

The #SCVpsychochallenge for the day is "OPEN SOAR: This one should focus on flying or aviation somehow." We're coming in hot with "Turbulence 3: Heavy Metal." pic.twitter.com/X1kjyFULWa

— ScarecrowVideo (@ScarecrowVideo) October 13, 2020