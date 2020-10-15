EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
West Seattle's Admiral Theater, Pacific Place's AMC 11, and a handful of other local theaters will be the first to reopen at limited capacity this weekend thanks to new Phase 2 allowances, bringing films like Miranda July's Kajillionaire and Christopher Nolan's Tenet to the big screen (so long as you're wearing a mask and following new health protocols). While other local theaters are hanging back for now, they're continuing to put out great stuff to stream at home, like an all-Black sequel to Night of the Living Dead and other George A. Romero rarities at the Northwest Film Forum and the Queer Film Festival. Find all your options for this weekend below, including some nationally streaming picks, like the filmed version of Heidi Schreck’s Tony-nominated and Pulitzer-finalist play What the Constitution Means to Me, plus The Stranger's SLAY horror film fest.
In-Person
The Broken Hearts Gallery
Executive-produced by Selena Gomez, this movie follows a 20-something NYC gal who copes with heartbreak by serendipitously becoming the co-proprietor of a gallery for people to air their lovelorn grievances.
Pacific Place and Wheel-In (Port Townsend)
Opening Friday