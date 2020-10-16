EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
You've already read our picks for the best things to do from home this week (like the Earshot Jazz Festival and SLAY), so now we're hitting you with some recommendations for IRL, socially distanced ways to spend your weekend, including in-person events and some more general suggestions that we don't usually get the chance to gush over. See them all below, from places to go for National Pasta Day (like Pasta Casalinga) to places to drop off your 2020 ballot (after you've read The Stranger's endorsements and filled in the bubbles accordingly!), and from the Seattle Women's March to the glass art extravaganza Refract. Plus, you can always check out our complete in-person and streaming calendars for even more options, our directory of places accepting in-person visits, or our guide to the best movies to stream this weekend.
Support The Stranger
CIVICS & RESISTANCE
Seattle Women's March: October 2020
The organizers of the national Women's March are calling for a march in D.C. on October 17 to "make our resistance clear" and "finish the work we started three years ago." There will also be a companion march in downtown Seattle, the organizers of which write, "We skipped the last march in January 2020 [due to snow]. Well some of us were there. Let’s all show up this time for Ruth & John and well to make some 'good trouble'!"
City Hall, Pioneer Square (Sat)