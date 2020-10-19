Slog AM: Fewer Cops, More Parks, Professor Still Missing

Okay, bye taka4332 / Getty Images

Trump’s still going after the Governor of Michigan: Just days after a plot to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer was uncovered, Trump continues to rile up his base against her, leading a crowd in a “lock her up” chant at a rally. Lara Trump says he was just having fun.

There’s still lots of chaos and questions around vaccinations: The National Governors Association released a list of questions about COVID-19 vaccinations, indicating that even if a vaccine was finalized right now, there’s no plan for actually getting it to people. The questions cover a wide range of issues, from funding to allocation to public communication. Says the association’s chair, Andrew Cuomo:

Sponsored Harvest Fest October 21st - 31st in the West Seattle Junction Harvest Fest will look different this year, but that won’t stop the community celebrating 10 days of Harvest-y fun.

The National Governors Association, which I chair, sent a letter to the president of the United States last week. We asked to meet with the president to discuss how this is supposed to work between the federal government and the states. … We are now releasing a compilation of questions from governors all across the country, Democratic and Republican, saying to the White House: how is this going to work? We need to answer these questions before the vaccine is available so that we are ready to go and no one is caught flat-footed when the time comes to vaccinate people.

Were you expecting a horse skeleton? Mail officials seized a horse skeleton that was being shipped from Hungary to — where else — Florida without a proper permit. Unclear what the intended use was, or what will happen to the 200 bones in the package, but if you happen to see a skeletal horse galloping through the neighborhood try speaking to it in Hungarian.

Asteroid could strike Earth right before Election Day: It’s not large enough to cause any harm, but a fridge-sized chunk of rock could hit the Earth on November 2. The asteroid is named 2018VP1, it has a less than 1% chance of entering the atmosphere, and even if it did it would disintegrate before hitting the ground. Oh well, better luck next time.

Reducing the police force is going even better than expected: So far 110 cops have left the SPD this year, a figure just slightly above average, mostly to retire or move to another city. (That figure doesn’t include the cop who made fun of protestors who were hit by cars; he hasn’t been fired yet.) The City Council’s budget called for the force to be reduced by 100 officers through layoffs and attrition, though union rules will likely make that impossible until 2021; but it turns out that cops are capable of reducing the size of the force perfectly well on their own.

Police station replaced with a lovely new park: An old UW police station and recycling station has been knocked down and replaced with a delightful new grassy area, seating area, and pier. It’s named for Fritz Hedges, a longtime parks employee who lived on a houseboat not far away. The city will hold an opening ceremony in the spring, if we live that long.

Have you seen Sam Dubal? The UW anthropology professor is still missing after he vanished earlier this week from Mount Rainier National Park. He’s five-foot-nine with dark hair and a dark beard, and may have been wearing a blue jacket. Family and friends are asking anyone with wilderness experience to help with the search.

The robust search continues for our missing brother. We believe he can be found. If you have a connection to a wilderness adventurer who might help, pls encourage them to contact their local Mountain Rescue Assoc. Nat’l Park Service is coordinating search teams thru MRA chapters. pic.twitter.com/MMTzCRpOMv

— Veena Dubal (@veenadubal) October 18, 2020

Tech guys gather monitors for teachers: A nonprofit called “Two Screens for Teachers” is gathering computer monitors for Seattle teachers working from home. Although their focus is local, they have a national waitlist of 20,000 teachers (!) who need second screens. If only there were some colossal drain on Seattle’s budget that could be defunded so the money could be redirected to schools.

Cats’ lives have been complicated by Mario Kart: The new Mario Kart live game, which lets you create a real-life mini-racetrack in your living room to race little toy cars, has revitalized the once-robust Internet Cat Video Industry. There are tons of wonderful videos popping up of cats entering into combat with the little carts, and because the toys have tiny video cameras on them, they provide a unique perspective on feline hunting techniques. Also, the movie Cats is now streaming on HBO Max, but like any sensible person you probably already have it playing on a loop in your home.

The Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Sandman is now shooting: Details are scant, but Gaiman teased that he’ll reveal some of the cast soon, and that this adaptation will update some details to be more relevant to 2020:

Doing the Netflix TV series, we're very much looking at that as going, “Okay, it is 2020, let's say that I was doing Sandman starting in 2020, what would we do? How would we change things? What gender would this character be? Who would this person be? What would be happening?”

Fire and ice: An ice rink’s resurfacing machine caught on fire, cruising around the ice before returning to a maintenance area while still engulfed in flames. Somehow, nobody was hurt. The Zamboni company would very much like you to know that it was not one of theirs.

A scary moment after my son’s practice tonight at @bgiceplex. Grateful everyone is safe! #rochesterny pic.twitter.com/SihYnTWhFR

— Mary Prusak (@maryprusak) October 15, 2020

Fighting monkeys will make you very strong: The Halloween perks in Monster Hunter World include a ridiculously muscled set of layered armor. If you fight a couple of Rajangs in the arena, you’ll gain the ability to run around Astera in your underwear, showing off a physique that seems like something dreamed up by Alakazam1988.

SOMEONE AT CAPCOM IS HORNY and so am I #PS4share pic.twitter.com/tfXQgKhvNI

— 🗡️ (@Elkeid28) October 16, 2020

Street sweeper pets dog with broom: That is all.