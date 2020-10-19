EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
If you've been a loyal EverOut follower these last several months, you know that living through a pandemic doesn't mean there's nothing interesting to do—you just have to know where to look. In addition to everything listed on our in-person events calendar, there are also plenty of exciting virtual events happening all week long that we think you should know about. We've rounded them all up below, from the second round of Stranger Debates: Seattle's Only Candidate Forum to a publication day event for Lindy West's new book Shit, Actually: The Definitive, 100% Objective Guide to Modern Cinema, and from the Tasveer South Asian Litfest to The Future Is 0: A Benefit for On the Boards.
MONDAY
Stranger Debates: Liz Berry vs Sarah Reyneveld
This race asks the people of the Ballard area a key and pressing question: Do you want a lawyer or the director of a lawyers association to represent you in Olympia??? Weigh in TONIGHT as managing assistant attorney general Sarah Reyneveld faces off against trial lawyers association director Liz Berry in the race to fill this open seat. Both Reyneveld and Berry promise to vote for meaningful climate change legislation, police reform, bail reform, good housing bills, and better tenant protections. Both exceed the qualifications for the job. Berry claims the two disagree when it comes to laying off public employees during the recession, but Reyneveld argues she will not support cuts to public sector jobs in upcoming budget negotiations. One thing is for certain: Berry led Reyneveld by nine points in the August primary, so Reyneveld’s got some catching up to do. And she may get that opportunity next week, when a bunch of foul-mouthed Stranger reporters dressed up like maniacs run both candidates through a gauntlet of tough questions, policy battles, fantasy character-building exercises, and a totally low-rent Zoom talent show. After all that, The Stranger will poll the audience and announce a winner.