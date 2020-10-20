It's a Battle for South Seattle!

Next Monday, a bunch of foul-mouthed Stranger reporters will dress up like maniacs and run these two through a gantlet of tough questions. Reserve your spot here Anthony Keo

Sponsored Justice is on the ballot in November Vote Carolyn Ladd by November 3rd for a more progressive justice system

The battle to fill this open seat in South Seattle pits Seattle Parks engagement manager Chukundi Salisbury against NARAL Pro-Choice Washington executive director Kirsten Harris-Talley.

You might remember Harris-Talley for her role in resuscitating the head tax as an interim Seattle City Council Member, and you might remember Salisbury for his role as the DJ of a party you might not remember, or, less wholesomely, for constantly promoting entrepreneurship among the youths in the district.

Either way, you should know that Salisbury promises to prioritize increasing government contracting with minority-owned businesses, fight for criminal justice reform, and hire more black and brown teachers. Harris-Talley is going all-in with plenty of specifics for righting our upside down tax code, finally fully funding public education, and securing climate justice.

Harris-Talley has been cheesing around the district since she took home over 51% of the vote share in the August primaries, but this race is far from over as both candidates continue banking endorsements and spamming their social media feeds with heart-warming campaign photos.

To help draw a contrast between these two contenders, next Monday, October 22, a bunch of foul-mouthed Stranger reporters dressed up like maniacs will run them through a gantlet of tough questions, policy battles, fantasy character-building exercises, and a totally low-rent Zoom talent show. After all that, The Stranger will poll the audience and announce a winner.

The debate starts at 8 p.m. and ends at 9:30 p.m. Pick up your tickets here. Find out about our other upcoming debates right here.

Sarah Reyneveld sang Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" karaoke-style. She took a slug of Ocean Spray as a nod to the meme, and seemed to know the words about as well as Nathan Apodaca, aka 420doggface208. Screenshot

Last night we finally saw some daylight between two candidates who stand pretty close together on the issues. Washington managing assistant attorney general Sarah Reyneveld and Washington State Association for Justice director Liz Berry more or less hold the same views—both want to replace the Magnolia bridge, both think the state should pay for Ballard to get a light rail tunnel, both say they want to work with Republicans, both support mandating good-cause evictions statewide, and both use a spoon to remove the pit from avocados—but Berry came out for a higher capital gains tax and lower rent caps. Reyneveld correctly described oysters as "overrated," and Berry said she once killed a scorpion. We learned that Berry can make a margarita and that Reyneveld doesn't know Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" by heart. Reyneveld also dumped a little oppo on Berry, which we'll get to later today. Reyneveld also doubled down on the misleading claims in her mailer , but both successfully worked together to cross a dangerous bridge guarded by a sleeping dragon in a Dungeons & Dragons quest expertly led by Stranger writer Matt Baume.

It was a lively and informative show for all, except for some guy named Jim, who wrote in to say: "I am so done with the stranger! That 'debate' tonight was a travesty. You guys—its not a show for your own overly extended egos— its a moment for serious candidates to get to talk to people about serious issues. They get precious little time to have a Real forum and you waste it with dragons and cocktails. Its not a game!" Oh but it is, Jim, it is.

Stranger Debates are sponsored by the ACLU of Washington, who want to remind you to vote like your rights depend on it! Learn more about voting rights and accessing your ballot at aclu-wa.org/vote and aclu.org/vote.

The "Pay What You Can" proceeds from this forum will go toward supporting The Stranger. We depend on your continuing support to help fund our coverage. If you wish to make an additional contribution to support The Stranger you can do so here.