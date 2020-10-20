New Savage Lovecast: With Disabilities Expert Andrew Gurza

A woman is considering becoming a 24/7 slave for a man in a don't-ask-don't-tell relationship with his wife. But maybe he's just cheating on the wife? How can you be sure?

Over a decade ago, a woman was in an abusive relationship. He went too far and they broke up. He has been apologizing ever since. Now that she has forgiven him, she wants to connect with him again. Should she?

On the Magnum version of the show, Dan chats with disabilities activist Andrew Gurza about some very inappropriate PDA in a park by folks with cognitive delay. He also unveils his new line of sex toys by and for disabled people.

And, is it an acceptable move to guide a woman's hand down to your dick when you are making out?

