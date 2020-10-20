E.D. Mondainé Has Resigned as Portland NAACP President

This article was originally published by The Stranger's sister publication The Portland Mercury.



E.D. Mondainé speaking at a 2019 rally outside Portland City Hall against pricey earthquake protection requirements that impacted many Black-owned buildings. BLAIR STENVICK

Elbert "E.D." Mondainé has resigned as the president of Portland's NAACP chapter, according to the national NAACP. The announcement comes less than a week after the Portland Mercury published a story detailing the stories of three men who allege Mondainé sexually and physically abused them when they attended his church, Celebration Tabernacle.

In a media statement posted Tuesday, the NAACP writes that it has "received Rev. Elbert Mondainé’s immediate resignation."

"The NAACP is firmly opposed to all forms of abuse, assault, harassment, or discrimination," the statement reads. "Such behavior has no place in the Association, regardless of whether these instances occurred in previous or current administrations. We are continuing to investigate the matter in accordance with our bylaws, and if necessary, will take additional and appropriate action."

The Portland NAACP has not issued a statement or update about this resignation, and Mondainé is still listed as president on its webpage. Mondainé also still holds the title of "second vice president" for the regional NAACP chapter, which includes Alaska, Washington, and Oregon.

This announcement comes four days after the Portland NAACP board voted 7-3 for Mondainé's immediate resignation. According to several board members, he refused to resign shortly after this vote.

Mondainé is still the head pastor at Celebration Tabernacle, according to the church's website.