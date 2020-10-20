Slog PM: Trump's Chinese Bank Account, Another Teargas Lawsuit, 545 Kids Still Separated from Their Parents

We need your help. The economic fallout of the coronavirus crisis is threatening our ability to keep producing the stories you've come to love. If you’re able, please consider making a monthly contribution to The Stranger.



Probably not good for the environment! Twitter Video Screenshot / Chase Burns

Sponsored Justice is on the ballot in November Vote Carolyn Ladd by November 3rd for a more progressive justice system

And yet while Senate Republicans have claimed Hunter Biden "opened a bank account" with a Chinese businessman, Trump's got his own Chinese bank account. "It turns out that China is one of only three foreign nations—the others are Britain and Ireland—where Mr. Trump maintains a bank account, according to an analysis of the president’s tax records," reports the New York Times this evening. Trump's whole playbook is accusing others of doing what he's doing. Same old same old when you point a finger three fingers point back at you yadda yadda.

Pull out the long underwear: We could get our first widespread fall frost around this weekend.

Seattle's NAACP chapter wants Seattle Public Schools (SPS) to terminate Superintendent Denise Juneau's contract: Leaders from the chapter claimed in a presser this afternoon that Juneau has “exacerbated racism and sexism” in the district and accused her of "purging" Black employees from the school system. SPS responded to the accusations with a press release that provided "examples that reflect the district’s unwavering commitment to racial justice in public education as outlined in our strategic plan, Seattle Excellence."

Today's buzziest headline: Miami officer facing discipline after wearing Trump mask while in uniform at polling place



A Miami police officer who was photographed wearing a pro-Trump mask while in uniform at a polling station will be disciplined, according to the city's police chief pic.twitter.com/QmF5kwOqha

— NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 20, 2020

The cops do love Trump.

AP reviewed thousands of pages of court documents related to people arrested during the United States' George Floyd uprising: The takeaway? "Most arrested in protests aren’t leftist radicals." More: "Very few of those charged appear to be affiliated with highly organized extremist groups, and many are young suburban adults from the very neighborhoods Trump vows to protect from the violence in his reelection push to win support from the suburbs."

A look into Washington's new pay-for-play news sites: Local news outlets are disappearing around the country. Around 1,300 websites have popped up to take their place, and they're schlepping stories that are "ordered up by conservative political groups and corporate P.R. firms," according to a new New York Times investigation. In Washington state, the NYT counted around 26 of these pay-to-play sites, including Seattle City Wire, North Snohomish News, and Washington Business Daily. They all have a pretty similar design. It looks like some of the sites may be stealing photos, too. Here's the full list from the NYT investigation.

The new Friday Foundation gave $9 million to Seattle art institutions "mostly for new work," reports the Seattle Times. The funds will go toward "Seattle Art Museum, Seattle Symphony Orchestra, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Seattle Opera, Henry Art Gallery, ACT Theatre, Seattle Repertory Theatre and Seattle Chamber Music Society, plus a $270,000 gift to ArtsFund for COVID relief."

Gov. Inslee announced new coronavirus restrictions for universities today: The new rules include restrictions on visitors, as well as quarantine facility requirements for frats and sororities. More from KING 5:



Mask at all times except outside dorm or house sleeping room

No more than two people per sleeping room – no congregate sleeping porches

Limited visitation to five people outside of the house at one time (must be masked and physically distanced)

Only one visitor is allowed in a dorm/sleeping room (must be masked and physically distanced)

Only five people or visitors at one time in one place – no Apple Cup watching with more than five people (must be masked and physically distanced)

Colleges must provide isolation and quarantine facilities to Greek system houses, off-campus congregate houses, students living in dorms and personnel if they don’t have a place to go

For institutions without residential facilities, develop a plan with the relevant local health jurisdiction to address the isolation and/or quarantine needs among any of their staff and students who are unable to isolate or quarantine in their usual residence

All meals must follow current guidance – grab and go or single tables

Suggestions on public safety enforcement agencies partnerships

The current outbreak on the UW’s Greek Row has infected 295 students in 18 fraternities and sororities. https://t.co/TQDp0BrPhu

— Jake Goldstein-Street (@GoldsteinStreet) October 20, 2020

Someone ask the new KING 5 analyst about this new lawsuit filed by environmental and human rights groups in Oregon that alleges the chemical weapons used extensively on protesters in Portland have caused "potentially grave health and environmental hazards." The lawsuit, which names the Department of Homeland Security and its Acting Secretary Chad Wolf as defendants, focuses on how the excessive use of gasses "have accumulated in and on Portland's streets" and been "transported and conveyed to the Willamette River banks and waters."

The "highest performing" ballot box in Seattle? It's this one, outside the Ballard Library. Seattleites have stuffed it over 6,280 times so far.



This week, Trump is brewing distractions, probably hoping we'll forget about Thursday's debate: Today's drama is Trump "abruptly" walking out of a 60 Minutes interview with Leslie Stahl. CBS News will air the program on Sunday. "Trump’s interview with Leslie Stahl ended acrimoniously, according to one person familiar with the exchange who was not authorized to discuss it publicly," reports AP. Here's the president complaining on Twitter:



...Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

A judge sentenced Proud Boy Tusitala "Tiny" Toese to six months in jail: Tiny (who is 6-foot-5 and over 300 pounds) violated probation multiple times, including being arrested in Oregon in June after appearing to fight in CHOP. A judge had previously barred Tiny from attending any Portland protests for two years after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge from 2018. The judge today found "Toese had willfully violated multiple conditions of his probation and sentenced him to six months in jail, including credit for time served," reports Oregon Live.

Trump's great evil: Lawyers say 545 kids are still separated from their parents due to the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy in 2018. The US deported an estimated two-thirds of those children's parents to Central America without them. Lawyers can't find the parents. "There is so much more work to be done to find these families," said the deputy director of the ACLU Immigrants' Rights Project.

Pivoting to fake horror: I'm going with Molly's pick and watching Basket Case for tonight's Psychotronic Challenge.

