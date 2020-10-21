EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
Halloween is only a week away, and while things are different this year with social distancing still in place, the ultimate witching hour (which will be extra-spooky this year thanks to a full moon) is very much alive and teeming with socially distanced events both online and in-person. We've rounded up the biggest thrills and chills below, from a SLAY Drive-In at On the Boards to Art Save Me's COVID House of Horrors, and from the Hocum Pokem: The Return of the Manderson Sisters (starring Seattle drag stars Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme) to Cafe Nordo's BLOODY DELICIOUS: A Dinner in Hallowonderland. For even more options, check out our complete Halloween calendar and our guides to haunted attractions and fall activities around town.
IN-PERSON
COSTUMES
ER DADA - a costumes-only party
In lieu of their annual ER Crawl, which lets the hospital-horror side of Halloween shine, Vito's spent the first couple weeks of October inviting patrons to show off their costumes in the most COVID-friendly way possible: without their germy bodies inside them. Now, when you stop by for dine-in through Halloween, you can check out the costumes on display and vote on which lucky winner should get the $500 prize.
Vito's, Downtown (through Oct 31)