Dropping Off Your Ballot? Here's the Best Restaurant Near Each Drop Box

South Town Pie is conveniently close to the South Park Library drop box. South Town Pie

If you decide to drop off your ballot at an in-person drop box (after you've read The Stranger's endorsements, of course), why not make an outing of it? The 25 ballot boxes within Seattle city limits happen to be in very close proximity to some of the city's best restaurants, so we've recommended our favorite one near each drop box, so you can make the most of your time out of the house and celebrate doing your civic duty. Remember that drop boxes are open 24/7 until they close at 8 pm on Election Day (November 3), and it's smart to plan ahead to avoid lines. Read on for all of our picks or see them all on the map below. You can also see the rest of King County's ballot drop box locations here.

BALLARD

Ballot Box: Ballard Branch Library (Corner of NW 57th St and 22nd Ave NW)

Best Restaurant Nearby: Gather Kitchen & Bar

Gather, brought to you by Chef Ryan Donaldson, is located in The Commons at Ballard and aims to serve a "family style menu of both intriguing and familiar flavors with a global influence in a setting that invokes feelings of comfort." Donaldson was inspired both by travel and family get-togethers. The menu, which places an emphasis on local and sustainable food, is categorized into three main parts: Garden, Water and Pasture. A charcuterie menu and a snack menu (featuring a mason jar stuffed full of seasonal veggies) round it out.

