EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
Movie theaters are entering their second week of serving mask-wearing, social distancing-abiding guests with limited-capacity and private screenings, from David Prior's supernatural horror The Empty Man to the classic Halloween kids' movie Hocus Pocus. While other local theaters are hanging back for now, they're continuing to put out great stuff to stream at home, like Tyler Taormina’s Ham on Rye, streaming through Grand Illusion, and the Northwest Film Forum's youth-focused film festival NFFTY. Plus, The Stranger's new horror film fest SLAY is coming to the On the Boards Drive-In, and The Witches comes to HBO Max, starring Anne Hathaway and Octavia Butler. For more options, check out our guide to drive-in movie theaters in the Seattle area this week, or our calendar of on-demand movies streaming through local theaters, and our fall guide to online film festivals.
Support The Stranger
In-Person
The Addams Family (1991)
Reunite with your favorite creepy, kooky, altogether spooky family as they defend their fortune, their ghostly mansion, and their gothic stoicism against a fraudulent man who claims to be their long-lost relative.
Vasa Park Resort (Friday) and Wheel-In Port Townsend (through Sunday); also streaming on Netflix