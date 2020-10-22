The first time I saw Amber Flame perform she was wearing a corset, brandishing a punisher of some kind, and seducing a crowd of people to the tune of Rihanna’s “S&M.” That’s not to say that tomorrow night’s event, How to Play Spades, will include a repeat performance; I just want you, dear reader, to know the energy that Flame brings to the table every time.
For this event, Flame will gather with three queer Black women of multi-disciplinary creative and academic backgrounds to school us all in a little game they call Spades. This game is what bonded the four together during an artist residency in Vermont, and it’s what continues to provide for them, and now for us as viewers, a space to talk out what’s going on in their lives and feel all these haggard 2020 feelings. Tune in to find out what makes them tick, laugh, cry, and deal around this table built for compassionate community service.
The women leading the game will be Amber Flame (Seattle, WA), Victoria Newton Ford (Washington, D.C.), Emily Leach (Madison, WI), and Nafis White (Providence, RI). I don’t know shit about cards but I do know these women have things to teach me, so I’ll be tuning in and listening hard.