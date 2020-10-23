Slog PM: One Spooky Nest, Two Little Pandas, Four Black Hawks

***NERVOUS LAUGHTER*** Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images

The rumors are true - our entomologists located the first-ever #AsianGiantHornet nest in the U.S. late yesterday. Press conference at 2 p.m. pic.twitter.com/oXuE6urXff

— WA St Dept of Agr (@WSDAgov) October 23, 2020

The Northern Light reported the WSDA found the nest on October 22. It's the first nest found in the United States. WSDA officials believe there's at least one more nest in Whatcom County. Hopefully that's the end of it... hopefully...

~Four Black Hawk helicopters were flying over Capitol Hill on Thursday night: Why? “Routine training,” the Army told Capitol Hill Seattle blog.

I'm planning on finally watching the new Borat movie tonight: Regarding that Rudy Giuliani scandal, Baron Cohen told GMA that "it is what it is. He did what he did. And make your own mind up. ... It was pretty clear to us."



COMING UP ON MONDAY: Our next Stranger Debate pits Seattle Parks engagement manager Chukundi Salisbury against NARAL Pro-Choice Washington executive director Kirsten Harris-Talley, who are both fighting to fill an open seat in South Seattle. Reserve your seat at that debate here. And here's a clip from this week's debate, between Liz Berry and Sarah Reyneveld:



Polls show Lindsey Graham trailing in his South Carolina Senate race: And the Lincoln Project isn't doing him any favors. His opponent, Jaime Harrison, just raised $22 million in two weeks.

What happened to Lindsay Graham?



He said he was a fiscal conservative, but he’s one of the biggest spenders in congress. pic.twitter.com/XmQoHjK6Vh

— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 23, 2020

Former SPD Chief Best has a few new gigs: In addition to joining KING 5 as a law enforcement analyst, Best is a contributor to NBC News and MSNBC. She also recently started working for an unnamed global private security company, "handling their Middle East, Europe, Asia, Africa, and North America accounts," as she explained to KING 5's Chris Daniels this week.

Trump's campaign schedule is on overdrive: He's doing five or six rallies a day, but how much does it matter at this point? Early voting is way up around the country. The turnout in Texas is huge. Same with Minnesota. Initial data shows a big turnout among young voters (up 31% from 2016). And in King County, it looks like around 40% of registered voters have already voted. We still need 50% of voters to turn out to hit that anticipated 90% mark.



I guess this was a bit more dramatic than arriving via golf cart pic.twitter.com/RqzE4mG6vE

— Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) October 23, 2020

Biden says he's going to "shut down the virus," not the country: I know we're politicking here, and this is semantics, but don't you, uh, sorta have to shut down the country to shut down the virus? Let's call a spade a spade.



A member of the Boogaloo Bois has been charged with one count of "interstate travel to incite a riot" in relationship to Minneapolis's George Floyd unrest, reports from Andy Mannix at the Star Tribune:

In the wake of protests following the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a member of the “Boogaloo Bois” opened fire on Minneapolis Police Third Precinct with an AK-47-style gun and screamed “Justice for Floyd” as he ran away, according to a federal complaint made public Friday. A sworn affidavit by the FBI underlying the complaint reveals new details about a far-right anti-government group’s coordinated role in the violence that roiled through civil unrest over Floyd’s death while in police custody. Ivan Harrison Hunter, a 26-year-old from Boerne, Texas, is charged with one count of interstate travel to incite a riot for his alleged role in ramping up violence during the protests in Minneapolis on May 27 and 28. According to charges, Hunter, wearing a skull mask and tactical gear, shot 13 rounds at the south Minneapolis police headquarters while people were inside. He also looted and helped set the building ablaze, according to the complaint, which was filed Monday under seal.

This is a stinky opinion... but I'm excited about these...



While very early, orders for Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in Brazil are 'encouraging,' Coca-Cola CFO John Murphy tells BD this morning. Rollout underway in Mexico. pic.twitter.com/HFAyrsbv6k

— Beverage Digest (@BeverageDigest) October 22, 2020

Seattle Public School extends remote learning through the semester: "The majority of students will continue to attend school virtually through Jan. 28, 2021," notes the Seattle Times.

Oh. My. Fucking. God. Give them to me.



Red pands cubs make their public debut at Woodland Park Zoo! Can be described as hungry and fluffy. Tián and her brother, Zan, shared snacks with mom, Hazel today. Thx @woodlandparkzoo @photoJDL pic.twitter.com/CCHve4vXla

— David Ryder (@davidmryder) October 23, 2020

The Pennsylvania Attorney General warned that recent video recordings from the Trump campaign might count as voter intimidation: The campaign has videotaped voters at ballot boxes, looking for footage of voters who are dropping off multiple ballots (like for a roommate or family member). Pennsylvania permits third-party delivery in some circumstances, but the Trump campaign's recording of people dropping off ballots may not be permitted: "Voter intimidation is illegal under state and federal law, and videotaping you, taking pictures of you without your consent, is part of that."

A little horror for your weekend: In case you don't get enough from the news.

