This week, the behemoth burger monger Katsu Burger debuts its new restaurant and bakery in Edmonds, and the takeout spot Secret Congee brings comforting bowls of rice porridge to Wallingford. In other news, Maria Hines' landmark organic-certified restaurant Tilth says farewell, and the celebrated Orcas Island pizzeria Hogstone's Wood Oven launches a subscription delivery service with frozen pizzas and natural wine. Read on for all that and more food-world updates. For additional inspiration, check out our food and drink guide.
NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS
Katsu Burger & Bakery
The local Japanese fusion burger joint known for its towering deep-fried tonkatsu-style patties and unique milkshakes has opened its new outpost in Edmonds. In a first for the chain, this location also has a bakery, offering house-made milk brioche buns, mini pies, palmiers in matcha and kinako-black sesame flavors, cookies, and croissant-muffin hybrids.
Edmonds