All Hallows' Eve is this Saturday, giving you a whole week to partake in spooky activities without leaving your house or even putting on pants. In addition to everything listed on our in-person events calendar, we've rounded up this week's best virtual events below (including plenty of non-Halloween stuff), from the Fisherman's Village Music Festival to another round of Stranger Debates: Seattle's Only Candidate Forum, and from BeautyBoiz go BOO to a Wa Na Wari House Party Fundraiser. Plus, check out our StreamLocal events hub for other upcoming virtual events, and stay tuned for a roundup of the best in-person things to do around town this weekend.
MONDAY
Stranger Debates: Seattle's Only Candidate Forum
District 37 candidates Kirsten Harris-Talley and Chukundi Salisbury will take their debates to the digital stage, hosted by a panel of Stranger reporters who will make them "squirm through a gauntlet of tough questions" and take an audience poll to announce a "winner."