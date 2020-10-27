New Savage Lovecast: With Political Gabfest's Emily Bazelon!
A man and his much younger girlfriend decided to seek a unicorn through swinging apps. Her only rule was to set the age limit to women over 30. So, naturally, he went for women in their 20s. What's the problem?!
A queer woman is into being choked. She knows it's unsafe. Is there any way to do breath play safely?
On the Magnum, Dan chats with the Political Gabfest luminary Emily Bazelon about the conservative shift in the Supreme Court. Sexy!
And, a woman's boyfriend was able to get her off using only his foot. What has your boyfriend done for you lately?
Listen here:
