EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
The first day of November marks the beginning of Día de los Muertos, the Mexican holiday when people honor loved ones who have died by bringing them to life with colorful ofrendas (altars) adorned with memorabilia and calaveras (sugar skulls), and taking part in many other traditions. Though many events have moved online, there are still lots of opportunities to learn more about the holiday through performances, food, music, and more—from El Centro de la Raza's virtual community display to Frelard Tamales' to-go celebration, and from a Milagro Theater fundraiser to the Mercado Pop-Up in Portland. Find all the ways to celebrate in the Pacific Northwest below and on our Día de los Muertos calendars for Seattle and Portland.
Events are online unless otherwise noted.
Support The Stranger
Burien
Our neighbors in Burien will extend their one-day Day of the Dead event into two whole weeks of cultural activities, including calavera craft kits that you can pick up at Burien Town Square Park on November 5 and 12, a community ofrenda set up all around town that you can view online, a drive-in screening of Coco, and more.
(November 1-15)