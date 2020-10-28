Refresh Playlist: New Music for the Week

Aretha Franklin "Somewhere - Alternate Version"

With a raging pandemic, an election just a week away, and acts of violence that continue to plague American cities, there's no shame in taking a break from refreshing that news feed. Refresh your mind instead, by diving into these new music releases that match the current mood.

“Somewhere (Alternate Version),” Aretha Franklin

The Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect, was delayed seven months, and will now come out in August 2021. And that's fine with me—whatever it takes to portray the Queen of Soul's life and career accurately. In the mean time, there's a new career-spanning box set album coming out. The 81-tracks on Aretha include 19 previously unreleased demos, rarities and live performances from Aretha Franklin, and the four-CD box set is due out November 20. (Now if only the posthumous Aretha also came in vinyl, too....) The piano-driven song "Somewhere (Alternate Version)" is a lovely taste of the posthumous release, just another example of why we'll be listening to Franklin's voice for decades to come.

“Positions,” Ariana Grande

Yes folks, Ariana Grande is gearing up to drop a new album, and the title track/lead single just arrived on October 23. As expected, it's catchy, R&B-infused pop that is easily enjoyable even if Grande isn't great at enunciating and I have no idea what she's singing about. From what I gather, "Positions" is about Grande's ability to wear lots of different hats; she's a career woman and a woman with needs. The new music video for "Positions" is the most presidential thing you'll see all year, featuring Ari's version of a modern White House administration with the singer at the helm. Ari's cabinet is a slew of women, POC, and LGBTQ+ folks, and of course, fierce fashion choices in the vein of Jackie Kennedy and Olivia Pope abound. SIGH. Although it's probably well into the future, I look forward to the day we have a sexy president again, and/or our first non-male president.





"Only Time Makes It Human," King Princess

Mikaela Straus, the pop artist better known as King Princess, dropped this groovy new single in mid-October. Produced by Straus, regular collaborator Mike Malchicoff, co-produced by her Zelig Records label boss Mark Ronson, "Only Time Makes It Human" is an uptempo dancey number with a relentless beat that will be fun to experience live someday, once we can gather again. The song comes with a new video directed by Quinn Wilson as well, and includes a realistic avatar of King Princess created by 3D artist Pastelae.

"You've Got to Feel," Empress Of, Amber Mark

In addition to launching her own label called Major Arcana, Lorely Rodriguez just released a new Empress Of song into the world. This new collaborative single was co-written by Mark and Rodriguez, and Rodriguez acts as mostly producer for the new pop single, which showcases the soulful vocal prowess of Amber Mark. I don't know about ya'll, but I continue to devour Mark's set of EPs—2017's 3:33am and 2018's Conexão—and I'm always waiting with bated breath for anything new from the singer. The new single is about how to deal with internalizing systemic racism in America; it's both sonically and lyrically eerie, with a slight Halloween vibe: "You've got to feel to let it heal/You've got to love to rise above/You've got to scream like there's a dream/In someone's head, about to crash."

"Remove 45," De La Soul, Styles P, Talib Kweli, Chuck D, Mysonne, Pharoah Monch, Posdnuos

“Hold On,” H.E.R.

“Lonely,” Justin Bieber feat. Benny Blanco