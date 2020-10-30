EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
Many in-person Halloween traditions are not feasible this year (such as door-to-door trick-or-treating, packed parties, and goblin embraces), but there are still ways to get out of your house and go about your day in a spooky manner without contracting or spreading a deadly virus. In addition to our guide to the best things to do from home this week (like the Fisherman's Village Music Fest and Hocum Pokem: The Return of the Manderson Sisters) and the best Halloween weekend movies, we're hitting you with some recommendations for IRL, socially distanced ways to spend your weekend, both Halloween-related and otherwise. See them all below, from last-minute pumpkin patches to places to celebrate Fig Week, and from the grand opening of Seattle's first Black-owned dispensary to Liberation Hallows' Eve in Cal Anderson Park with local Black Lives Matter organizers. Just remember to wear a mask (a cloth one, not a costume one, as the CDC advises!), keep your distance, and vote if you haven't already!
HALLOWEEN
Catch a killer view of the rare blue moon on Halloween—it deserves to be fawned and howled over without obstruction. If you can get yourself to a national park, by all means do so, but there are also some great spots for optimal moon-gazing and supernatural transformations within the city. Wallingford's Gas Works Park, with its Tim Burton-like industrial structures and panoramic view of Lake Union, and Queen Anne's Kerry Park, with its sloping view of downtown, are both good options, as are—and we hope we're not ruining a neighborhood secret here—the stone steps on Capitol Hill's Bellevue Avenue East that boast a view of the Space Needle. For some supplemental eye candy from the Olympic Mountain and Elliott Bay, stake out a spot at Ballard's Sunset Hill Park. Fun fact: This moon is particularly special because it will be visible to the entire world, rather than just parts of it, for the first time since World War II. (FYI, the moon won't actually be blue in color, the name just refers to the occurrence of a second full moon within the span of a month.)