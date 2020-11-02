EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
Election Day is almost upon us. If you're looking for some nourishment to celebrate your civic engagement (and to sustain you through the stress of the tail end of election season), Seattle bars and restaurants have got you covered with election-themed food and drink specials, like Super Six's "West Wing" pop-up and Molly Moon's "Joe Pie-den Kamà la mode" flavor, and deals, like free pizza from Pagliacci. Read on for those and more election-inspired options. For more ideas, check out our list of restaurants to try near each ballot box and our food and drink guide.
Addo
At his experimental pop-up restaurant Addo, chef Eric Rivera will prepare an election night menu for two that includes adobo popcorn, "Biden's Angel Hair Pomodoro," "Harris' Masala Dosa," "Harris' Whole Roasted Chicken," and "Biden's Chocolate Chip Ice Cream."
Ballard
Pickup or delivery