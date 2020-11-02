EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
Fingernails everywhere are chewed to the quick with Election Day upon us, so this week's roundup of online events is slimmer than usual. Nevertheless, there are still great things happening on the internet, and we'd be remiss not to keep you informed. In addition to everything listed on our in-person events calendar, this week's best virtual events range from a reading with Vietnamese poet and author Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai to a new volume of HUMP! Greatest Hits, and from a Seattle Symphony concert of works by Claude Debussy and Frank Martin to the Northwest Chocolate Festival. Plus, check out our StreamLocal events hub for other upcoming virtual events, and stay tuned for a roundup of the best in-person things to do around town this weekend. And don't forget to VOTE!
MONDAY
COMMUNITY
Día de los Muertos 16th Annual Celebration
El Centro de la Raza will continue its tradition of honoring the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos with a community ofrenda, viewable online, that celebrates the memory of those who have died from COVID-19.