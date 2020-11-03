A Wiccan druid witchy woman is dating a Christian dude. They let each other be. But when he requests that they do some role playing where she dresses up as a "sexy witch" and puts a spell on him, she wonders if she should be offended or just hop on his broomstick already.
New #SavageLovecast: The intro is about the election—because of course it is—but the rest of the show is a nice distraction from doom scrolling! And @TheAdamSass joins me to talk about his new book!https://t.co/lbIsQ6xvvF— Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) November 3, 2020
Dan interviews Adam Sass, author of Surrender Your Sons—a YA thriller about a gay kid who escapes from a conversion therapy camp. It sounds awesome! Book sales will support Born Perfect, an organization fighting to ban conversion therapy.
Support The Stranger
What do you do, when your boyfriend's mother offers you a baby blanket made by her mother, when you don't have or want kids? A) Tell her you don't want the stupid blanket. B) Take the stupid blanket.
Listen here: