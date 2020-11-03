EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
After you've read The Stranger's endorsements, voted, and dropped off your ballot, it's time to watch the election results come in! (That is, if you're not planning to go off the grid until a winner is announced.) If you're too full of anxiety to watch at home alone, several bars and restaurants will be showing election night coverage on TV so you can order up all the pints of beer and trays of apps you need to keep calm—or, if all else fails, smash pumpkins with a hammer at the Growler Guys. We've rounded them all up below, along with a few virtual parties (including one with the Washington State Democrats and a few local candidates), and protests and resistance events that have already been scheduled. We'll keep this page updated as we hear of more. You might also want to check out our list of Election Day food & drink specials and our list of restaurants closest to your ballot drop box. See you on the other side!
ELECTION NIGHT PARTIES
IN-PERSON
BELLTOWN
Neon Boots
CAPITOL HILL
Comet Tavern / Lost Lake Cafe