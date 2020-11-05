EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
It's hard to predict what this month will have in store, which makes the things we can count on all the more grounding. That could mean rituals you've adopted to cope with isolation, weekly phone calls with people you love, and—enter: us—socially distanced events to keep you entertained in this seasonal and general depression-inducing time. We've rounded up this month's biggest happenings in every genre, both online and in-person—from an evening with Yamiche Alcindor to Songs of Hope: A Benefit for Musicians' Health, from a new Barbara Earl Thomas exhibit at the Seattle Art Museum to Urban Craft Uprising's Gobble Up virtual market, and from early winter holiday events like WildLanterns at the Woodland Park Zoo to ACT Theatre's annual production of A Christmas Carol. For even more options, you can always check out our complete streaming, in-person, and on-demand calendars.
Events are online unless otherwise noted.
NOVEMBER 5
Support The Stranger
MUSIC
Morlot Conducts Debussy & Martin
Conductor Emeritus Ludovic Morlot will return to the Benaroya stage to lead a program of enchanting and colorful scores. Seattle Symphony principal flutist Demarre McGill will take center stage for Martin’s Ballade for Flute and Orchestra, and Seattle Symphony principal harpist Valerie Muzzolini will play Debussy’s Danses sacrée et profane. Finally, Honegger’s brooding Symphony No. 2 will round out the program.