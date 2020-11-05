Ballot Update: Washington Democrats Leads Narrow as Later Votes Come In

Here's who's winning and losing after the second ballot drop. DAVID MCNEW/GETTY

Pardon us for directing your attention away from decoding Biden's potential marginal gains in Pennsylvania's Monroe County or interrupting your prayers for the good people of Georgia, but the state dropped a bunch more ballots on Washington yesterday evening, which means we've got some updates for you.

Let's take a look:

• Everything that was passing in King County on election night was passing yesterday evening. Harborview is still safe at 76.9%, transit is still safe at 81%, and we're all still saying yes to the charter amendments—5 and 6 lead by 12 points and 25 points, respectively, which represents a rightward shift of about a point in each race.

• Former Seattle Chamber of Commerce CEO Marilyn Strickland won the Congressional race against State House Rep. Beth Doglio in the 10th, which means Washington will send its first Black and Korean Congresswoman to the U.S. House. Strickland oversaw an organization who's political arm spent millions trying to buy Seattle's city council just to prevent them from taxing a trillion-dollar company.

• Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman has increased her lead to five points, which isn't great news for those of us who like our elections chiefs to actually support voting rights, nor for Dems who were salivating over a clean sweep of the executive seats.

• Yesterday Washington Dems were on track to pick up a seat in the Senate and two in the House. Today, that still looks somewhat possible.

• Democratic challenger T'wina Nobles's lead over Republican State Sen. Steve O'Ban is still solid, although it's looking a hair weaker today. Nobles led O'Ban by 3.4 points. She now leads by 3.2 points with an estimated 52,000 votes left to count in Pierce County.

• Up in the islands, former Island County Commissioner Helen Price Johnson now only leads Republican State Sen. Ron Muzzall by a little less than half a point after leading by 1.8 points on Tuesday.

• Over in the 5th LD: Overlake Hospital nurse Ingrid Anderson now leads DINO incumbent State Sen. Mark Mullet by 415 votes, down from 967 votes yesterday.

• In the House, up in the 10th LD Democrat Angie Homola led Republican Greg Gilday by 2.4 points. She's now up 1.24 points. Democrat Dave Paul maintains his lead, too, 51.5% to 48.4% over Trumpy Republican Bill Bruch.

• Down in the 17th LD, Democratic challenger Tanisha Harris's 2.5-point lead against arch-conservative Vicki from yesterday slimmed to a 1.25-point lead. The two are separated by just 869 votes.

• Up in the 42nd LD Democrat Alicia Rule keeps her lead over Republican incumbent Luanne Van Werven. Rule led by 2.9 points yesterday. Van Werven closed that gap by half a point today, but Rule still leads by 2.3 points.

• Yesterday, Jamila Taylor led Republican Martin Moore by seven points for Federal Way's open 30th District seat. Today, Taylor expanded her lead to 10.39 points. Jesse Johnson is leading by 21.6 points in the 30th District pos. 2 race. The Dems in the 28th and the 44th are also still holding their seats.

If these leads stay as they are in the coming days, the Democrats will end up with a five-seat Senate majority (we don't count Sen. Tim Sheldon, he's a fucking nightmare), a more progressive member, and at least two more seats in the House.