EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
When you're not hitting refresh on Slog and Twitter for election updates, might we suggest taking a mental break with the new Frederick Wiseman doc City Hall, opening virtually at SIFF on Friday, or the beautiful and trippy Son of the White Mare at the newly reopened Beacon Cinema? Below, we've rounded up all your options for movies showing in theaters at limited capacity, at drive-ins, and online through local theaters and national platforms. For more options, check out our guide to drive-in movie theaters in the Seattle area this week, or our calendar of on-demand movies streaming through local theaters, and our fall guide to online film festivals. Plus, if you haven't heard, the Seattle International Film Festival is returning (virtually) this April! You can even submit a film through January 8—something to think about.
In-Person
1917
Even if 1917 were solely the most impressive work of Roger Deakins’ remarkable career—which it is—I’d be recommending it. But the World War I movie is also one hell of a stunning storytelling experience from director Sam Mendes, co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns, and editor Lee Smith. “But wait,” you say, “isn’t the whole point of this movie that there aren’t any cuts? Why did they need an editor at all?” 1917’s hook (or less generously, its gimmick) is that it’s meant to unfold in a single, unbroken take. It’s one of the rare instances of a film’s marketing actually benefiting the finished film, because of the way this knowledge is both paid off... and then subverted. BOBBY ROBERTS
AMC Theaters
Opening Friday