As we wait for a final call on the election, thousands of votes for which are still being counted in key battleground states, it's tempting to spend the weekend laying on the floor, clutching your phone. We're certainly not condemning that, but we also want to point you to some other options, like looking at art or buying a candle with Kamala Harris's face on it. See our picks for general activities and in-person events below, from the reopening of the Frye Art Museum to places to order ramen while you watch Tampopo, and from the Columbia City Harvest Market to 600 Highwaymen's A Thousand Ways Part II: An Encounter. Don't feel like leaving the house? Check out our picks for the best online events this week, or look ahead to the best things to do all month long.
VISUAL ART
Pay a visit to the Frye Art Museum, which officially reopened to the public this week with social distancing measures in place. As of November 5, the First Hill fine-art institution is welcoming back mask-wearing timed ticket holders (don't worry, admission is still free) to its comfortingly echoey chambers. On view is Unsettling Femininity: Selections from the Frye Art Museum Collection, curated from the Frye permanent collection; Subspontaneous, featuring work by Seattle-based artists Francesca Lohmann and Rob Rhee; Agnieszka Polska's Love Bite, which recalls Carl Sagan's Spaceship of the Imagination; and the latest Boren Banner Series, which features a large-scale black-and-white portrait (Ronnie and Cleveland, 2006) by Seattle photographer Marilyn Montufar on the building's exterior.