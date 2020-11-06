EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
This week, Bainbridge Island's celebrated Hitchcock will morph into a Bavarian burger destination, the beloved Octopus Bar has opened a new takeout window, and a Vietnamese coffee shop has brought pandan waffles to Little Saigon. Plus, Chophouse Row gets some new residents with the upcoming openings of Meetea Cafe and Light Sleeper. Read on for that and more culinary updates. For additional inspiration, check out our food and drink guide.
NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS
Burgerhaus
Like many other restaurants undergoing a more takeout-friendly pivot right now, chef Brendan McGill's acclaimed Bainbridge Island restaurant Hitchcock is rebranding as a Bavarian-inspired burger joint called Burgerhaus and will officially reopen for dine-in and takeout under the new name on Tuesday, November 10, according to a press release. The direction for the change was inspired in part by the popularity of McGill's past Sacka-Burgers pop-ups. The menu includes dry-aged pasture-finished Washington beef, chicken, lamb, and fish sandwiches, local and organic salads and vegetable dishes, sides, shakes, floats, and cocktails, like the "Alpine Smile" (cognac, gin, Zirbenz, Creme Yvette, lemon, raspberry gomme) and the "Yodel at Yer Boy" (gin, chartreuse verte, elderflower, vermouth bianco).
Bainbridge Island