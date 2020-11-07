EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
Finally, the moment we've been waiting for is here: Biden has won! If you're looking for somewhere to celebrate today, these restaurants and bars have you covered, with cocktail and champagne deals, custom cupcakes, Trump piñatas, and more.
Admiral Pub
The classic West Seattle bar is hosting an all-day celebration until 11 pm.
Cupcake Royale
The cupcake bakery is offering a celebratory free "baby cake" or sticker with any purchase at all of their cafes today.