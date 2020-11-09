EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
Now that the people have spoken and Donald Trump's days in the White House are officially numbered, hopefully you can move through this week with a little more ease. To help you with that, and to keep you safe at home as COVID cases continue to rise, we're hitting you with the best ways to stay entertained from your couch through Sunday, from an evening with journalist Omari Salisbury to Sovereign Festival - Queer Black Women Film Fest, and from The Kitchn's Thanksgiving Food Fest featuring Seattle pie whiz @lokokitchen to the Pacific Northwest Ballet's Rep 2 to a post-election conversation with Bob Ferguson and other contributors to Dear America: Letters of Hope, Habitat, Defiance, and Democracy.
MONDAY
FILM
Collide-O-Scope: Fantastic Distractions
Last week's doomscrolling has eased its grasp a little, but we've still got a global pandemic, a couple more months under a tyrannical leader, and a whole lot of systemic injustices to fight against, so mental distractions are still key to staying resilient. Let Collide-O-Scope do that work for you with tonight's "free-wheelin' phantasia of ephemeral footage."