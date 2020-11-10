EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
Traditional parades may be out of the picture this Veterans Day, but there are still plenty of free meals, online ceremonies, and other COVID-safe ways to honor those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. military. Read on for virtual and in-person options in Seattle and nationwide.
Support The Stranger
EVENTS
Auburn's Salute to Veterans 2020
This COVID-safe Veterans Day celebration will take the place of Auburn's annual Veteran's Day Parade.
Wed Nov 11