The Governors of Washington, Oregon, and California Strongly Urge You Not to Kill Your Family

Now the whole West Coast wants you to cancel your fucking Thanksgiving travel plans. GETTY IMAGES

In a press release Friday morning, Governor Inslee issued a travel advisory "recommending a 14-day quarantine for interstate and international travel" and "encouraging" Washingtonians "to stay home or in their region and avoid non-essential travel to other states or countries."

With this toothless recommendation, Inslee joins Governors Kate Brown of Oregon and Gavin Newsom of California in a west coast effort to calm the big-ass Covid wave that is already smashing into our shores.

Inslee said "COVID-19 cases have doubled in Washington over the past two weeks," and yesterday evening he echoed recommendations from the state's public health officials not to travel (locally or nationally) for Thanksgiving this year. Newsom noted "one million COVID-19 cases" in California "with no signs of the virus slowing down." Brown highlighted "hospitals across the West...stretched to capacity."

Indeed, in case this topic didn't come up at your Biden/Harris victory brunch party, ICU beds at referral hospitals in Utah basically reached capacity two weeks ago. Idaho is getting there, too—they're already turning away patients from Nevada. All of this, my colleague Mudede would like you to know, "was fucking predictable."

"All of it," he added in a Slack message. "[The travel advisory] should have been done months ago, and yet it's not even enough," he continued, waving his late-April Slog post around.

And so it seems as if Democratic governors will "encourage" and "recommend" their way to max hospital capacities, and then bring down a toy hammer by sort of limiting indoor dining, all because the people who vote for Republicans refuse to exit childhood.

According to the latest Gallup poll, about 49% of Americans say they would be "very likely" to stay home for another monthlong lockdown, and another 18% say they would be "somewhat likely" to stay home. Back in April, 67% told pollsters they'd be "very likely" to stay home. According to Gallup:

Most of the decline in Americans' willingness to follow shelter-in-place advice is due to a sharp drop among Republicans — falling to 40% in Gallup's latest polling, from 74% in the spring. Democrats' willingness to stay at home has remained high, at 87% today versus 91% in March and April.

Democratic and Republican states refuse to act responsibly because, as Mudede has argued, they are essentially comfortable living with high numbers of preventable deaths in order to maintain the current economic structure, but also because imposing lockdowns and issuing strict travel bans without a firm majority of support—and without floods of photos and videos of overflowing hospitals to point to at the moment—will backfire.

These Republican children just won't listen to their Democratic nannies. They'll keep their gyms and their restaurants and their childcare facilities and their construction sites open no matter how many of their own friends, relatives, and strangers become ill. And because these children don't respond well to scolding, because the President super-charged their shamelessness, we must continue gently to "encourage" them to grow up. We must find some shiny keys to dangle in front of their faces. We must try to find 15 different ways to say the economy will tank until we control the virus as other countries have done, all while hospitals continue to fill with the sick and the dying.