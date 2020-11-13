EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
With the coronavirus spreading at an accelerated rate, staying far away from other people is paramount right now. If SAD is getting to you and you're dreading a weekend of staying home, we've got your back with some ideas for ways to stay safe and entertained, which you can peruse alongside our guide to the best online events this week. Read on for details on everything from how to submit a film to HUMP! to how to make your own Thanksgiving party crackers to send to loved ones, and from Diwali food and drink specials (like gobi pakoras at Spice Waala) to the Woodland Park Zoo's WildLanterns. For even more options, look ahead to our guide to the best things to do all month long.
VISUAL ART
Short Run was canceled this year, but you can still support many of the local indie comix artists you’d find tabling at the annual festival—which usually takes place in early November—in other ways. Fantagraphics is a great resource for local risographs and zines and comix (our arts editor visited recently and spotted Elaine Lin prints, Cynthia Alfonso’s brilliantly saturated The One Who Weeps, and Joe Kessler’s beautiful and disturbing Windowpane, among other gems), and they happen to be hosting Blazers, an exhibition of work by women and non-binary artists selected for Short Run's indefinitely postponed Trailer Blaze Comics Residency, opening Saturday. Cold Cube, whose online shop is wide open, is another major player, but we’re also here for spending hours scrolling through local artists’ Instagrams and websites. We can’t list ‘em all, but definitely check out Sean Christensen, Travis Rommereim, Catherine Bresner, and Marie Bouassi. If there’s still a Short Run-shaped hole in your heart after that, go see local cartoonist and illustrator Robyn Jordan‘s reflections on her COVID-19 experience set up outside Fisher Pavilion, opening Saturday.