EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
This week, the ice cream sensation Salt and Straw plans to expand to the Eastside, a new Parisian creperie prepares to open in Capitol Hill, and the popular Middle Eastern restaurant Aviv Hummus Bar plots a shawarma joint in South Lake Union. Plus, the beloved spots Canon, Volunteer Park Cafe, and Randy's Restaurant bid farewell. Read on for all that and more culinary updates. For additional inspiration, check out our food and drink guide.
Support The Stranger
NEW OPENINGS
Candor Coffee
This bright, airy coffee shop serving matcha lattes, Olympia Coffee espresso, Shen Zen tea, and baked goods had its grand opening in Renton on Wednesday, November 11. The shop also has a boutique with gifts and merchandise.
Renton