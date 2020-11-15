Washington State Enters a Monthlong Lockdown, Again

As Gov. Inslee pointed out late last week , average daily COVID-19 cases have doubled over the past two weeks.

Because too many of us continue to behave as if a highly contagious, deadly respiratory virus isn't spreading like wildfire across the country and across our state, on Sunday Governor Jay Inslee announced new restrictions on social life and business operations.

"Today is the most dangerous public health day in over 100 years in our state's history," Inslee said in a press conference. "It is troublesome, but I must report we have a pandemic raging across our state."

And what's worse, this third COVID-19 wave is "trending to be more dangerous than any we've seen before," he added. Washington health director

"Left unchecked," he continued, "it will assuredly result in grossly over-burned hospitals. It will keep people from receiving routine but necessary treatment because of the stress our hospitals will be under."

Dr. Kathy Lofy said if cases keep doubling "we’ll be seeing over 4,000 cases per day."

A very tired nurse named Clint Wallace said health care workers as a whole are “exhausted” and close to being “burnt out.”

Dr. George Diaz, infectious disease chief at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, said Snohomish County has been seeing "a rapid rise in hospitalization" and warned of ICU beds filling up.

A full economic recovery will also continue to evade us if we don't get the pandemic under control.

To tick off a few of the new restrictions, which will be in place "hopefully" for only a month: 1) No indoor gatherings with people from outside your household, which the state defines as "individuals residing in the same domicile," PERIOD. 2) If you want to plan a socially distant polar picnic with your friends in the park for the 'gram, you're limited to five people. 3) Gyms, movie theaters, museums, zoos, aquariums, and bowling alleys are all closed. 4) We're putting the kibosh on indoor service at restaurants, but we're still doing takeout. The state will permit outdoor dining, but parties must be five or fewer. 4) All "in-store retail," including grocery stores, will be limited to 25% capacity. Interesting note on that: Inslee said grocery stores are currently "limited to 30% capacity," so going down to 25% capacity shouldn't be too big of a deal. But uh...my local grocery stores get pretty full.

The restrictions on restaurants will go into effect on Wednesday, but the rest will go into effect starting Monday at midnight, i.e. after you turn into a pumpkin tonight. Below you'll find all the full list:

Why these restrictions? Because outbreaks keep happening in these industries. DOH

• Indoor social gatherings with people from outside your household are prohibited. • Outdoor social gatherings should be limited to 5 people from outside your household. • Restaurants and bars are closed for indoor service. Outdoor dining and to-go service is permitted. Outdoor dining must follow the outdoor dining restriction. Table size limited to 5 for outdoor dining. These restaurant restrictions go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, November 18. • Fitness facilities and gyms are closed for indoor operations. Outdoor fitness classes may still occur but they are limited by the outdoor gathering restriction listed above. Drop off childcare closed. • Bowling Centers are closed for indoor service. • Miscellaneous Venues: All retail activities and business meetings are prohibited. Only professional training and testing that cannot be performed remotely is allowed. Occupancy in each meeting room is limited to 25% or 100 people, whichever is fewer. • Movie Theaters are closed for indoor service. Drive-in movie theaters are still permitted and must follow the current drive-in movie theater guidance. • Museums/Zoos/Aquariums are closed for indoor service. • Real Estate open houses are prohibited. • Wedding and Funerals receptions are prohibited. Ceremonies are limited to no more than 30 people. • In-store retail limited to 25% indoor occupancy and must close any common/congregate non-food related seating areas. Food court indoor seating is closed. • Religious services limited to 25% indoor occupancy no more than 200 people, whichever is fewer. No choir, band, or ensemble shall perform during the service. Soloists are permitted to perform. Facial coverings must be worn at all times by congregation members and no congregational singing. • Professional Services are required to mandate that employees work from home when possible, and to close offices to the public. If they remain open, occupancy is restricted to 25%. • Personal services are limited to 25% of maximum occupancy. • Long-term Care Facilities outdoor visits only. Exceptions can be made for essential support person and end-of-life care.



• Youth (school and non-school) and adult sporting activities limited to outdoor only for intrateam practices, masks required for athletes. • A household is defined as the individuals residing in the same domicile.

This is you, Seattle. According to Mayor Jenny Durkan: "Nearly 20% of total cases are just from the last two weeks. I'll say that again: one out of every five cases of Covid from this seven-month period is just from the last two weeks."

The Seattle Times published most of this news yesterday after getting ahold of an email from the state restaurant lobby to its members. "We realize the occupancy limits are extremely frustrating as we move into the busiest season of the year," wrote WFIA President and CEO Tammie Hetrick. "WFIA asked to increase the capacity amount, but the Governor is following other state that have developed similar guidance."

Though the governor acknowledged most non-hospital cases come from indoor gatherings, but said the need to "identify every single environment where this transmission can take place" and then "close every window" to further transmission warranted new restrictions on businesses. "If you wait until there's gurneys stacked up in the halls, it’s just too late," he added.

Inslee said the state will commit $50 million in "grants and loans" to help struggling businesses, an amount the Governor acknowledged "wasn't enough." Look for more details on that in the coming weeks. Had the Republican Senate and the bad President passed another stimulus bill, of course, we could have avoided a lot of the coming pain. But they didn't, so we won't.

Speaking of how bad the situation has become in Seattle, Mayor Jenny Durkan noted that "one out of every five cases of Covid from this seven-month period is just from the last two weeks," and said her office will rollout a (likely small) small business relief package soon, including more solutions for outdoor dining. She encouraged people to shop local safely—takeout, curbside delivery, etc. But don't hoard!