Looking to support local businesses and also learn more about wine this holiday season? Try a wine club! Seattle is home to a wealth of clubs, from hip natural wine subscriptions like the ones at Glinda and Left Bank to more traditional ones like those at Elsom Cellars and Chateau Ste. Michelle. Whether you're looking for a thoughtful gift for your favorite oenophile or just to treat yourself to a bit of at-home decadence since you can't dine indoors at restaurants right now, we've gathered a selection for you to choose from. For more inspiration, check out our full food and drink guide.
Addo
Ingrid Lyublinsky, the director of operations at Eric Rivera's experimental pop-up restaurant, curates three, five, or 10 bottles a month for Addo's monthly wine club subscription, available for pickup or delivery. The bottles are a surprise, but you can inform Ingrid of anything you'd like to avoid when you sign up.
Ballard
Pickup or delivery
$85-$255 a month