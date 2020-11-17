Canlis will feature an outdoor yurt village with a menu of pandemic comfort food this winter.
Yurts, a type of round tent, were once the province of camping enthusiasts, but now, thanks to a new promotion with the restaurant booking platform Resy and American Express, they've taken on an unexpected new role as a fine-dining destination. The companies are teaming up to provide reservations for private outdoor dining at pop-ups in cozy heated tents in "yurt villages" at 13 restaurants across the country, including two in the Pacific Northwest. Reservations will be available exclusively to American Express cardholders, beginning at 8 am tomorrow—so if you happen to have an AmEx (or know someone who does), read on to learn more and to see the participating Pacific Northwest restaurants. If you don't have an AmEx card but you do live in Seattle, you can also check out our guide to other covered and heated patios.

