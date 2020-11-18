EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
Many wintertime activities (like caroling and shoulder-to-shoulder photos with Santa and his elves) are too close for comfort with the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases, but inventive holiday light displays are coming through to ease our seasonal depression and offer much-needed cheer in a socially distanced manner. We've rounded up all the Seattle-area options for 2020 below, from Westlake Park's virtual tree-lighting ceremony to the Washington State Fair's Holiday Magic Drive-Thru, and from Seattle Center's Campus Luminata to the Woodland Park Zoo's WildLanterns. Check out our complete winter holidays calendar for virtual markets and other COVID-safe seasonal happenings.
NOVEMBER 19-DECEMBER 12
Green Lake Pathway of Lights Kits
While the Green Lake Park circuit won't light up with thousands of candles this year, its organizers are putting together kits with luminary supplies that can line whatever path you're working with at home. Once you've purchased it and picked it up from a participating community center before November 30, wait for December 1 for a Facebook tutorial on how to set it up. Plus, on December 12, tune in to a montage of memories from past Pathway of Lights events.
Various locations