Seattle Sticker Patrol: Love Fades

Jess Stein

"Love Fades Like Ink in the Rain"

This ink has definitely washed away. JK

"Stay Angry"

You can kinda see me. JK

I will never pass up an opportunity to shove this clip of Blade Runner into your face, so here it is:I posted a version of this one at the beginning of the year , but misinterpreted it. I thought it meant to hold onto your interpersonal anger, rather than anger at systemic racism, homophobia, Trump, etc.

Point taken, and a good thought to hold onto as we head into a Biden-Harris presidency.

"Destroy the Alt-Right"

What is this font? JK

"I'm a Tool, Use Me"

Please. JK

"Every Time a Nazi Dies..."

Spotted on the Hill. JK

"Lips"

I can't make out the signature in the corner. JK

"You're Not Weak for Hurting"

If I saw this at the right time, I might have cried. JK

"Abolish Police"

Burn baby burn. JK

"Traitors"

This one is an old one. JK

"Get Out While You Can"

Spotted near Cal Anderson. JK

Here for it.Can I get this on a shirt? Also I can't quite make out what's on the exclamation point—if you recognize the tag, you know what to do I saw these a month or so ago. I'd be surprised if they're still up.As a teen, I was obsessed with drawing lips like these. I drew them everywhere. On paper napkins, those pads you can test pens out on, notebook margins, my friends' arms, on the advertisements for my college radio show. I was weird.These words come to us courtesy of aj.maldo Love seeing cute creatures doing radical things.I've seen this sticker in a lot places, but I feel like I've lived at least a thousand lives since " Moscow Mitch " was a thing.I'm interested in the source image on this one. Does anyone recognize it?