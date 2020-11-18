Now more than ever, The Stranger depends on your support to help fund our coverage. Please consider supporting local, independent, progressive media with a one-time or recurring contribution. Our staff is working morning, noon, and night to make your contributions count.
"Stay Angry"
You can kinda see me. JK
I posted a version of this one at the beginning of the year, but misinterpreted it. I thought it meant to hold onto your interpersonal anger, rather than anger at systemic racism, homophobia, Trump, etc.
Point taken, and a good thought to hold onto as we head into a Biden-Harris presidency.
"Destroy the Alt-Right"
What is this font?JK
Here for it.
"I'm a Tool, Use Me"
Please.JK
Can I get this on a shirt? Also I can't quite make out what's on the exclamation point—if you recognize the tag, you know what to do.
"Every Time a Nazi Dies..."
Spotted on the Hill.JK
I saw these a month or so ago. I'd be surprised if they're still up.
"Lips"
I can't make out the signature in the corner.JK
As a teen, I was obsessed with drawing lips like these. I drew them everywhere. On paper napkins, those pads you can test pens out on, notebook margins, my friends' arms, on the advertisements for my college radio show. I was weird.
"You're Not Weak for Hurting"
If I saw this at the right time, I might have cried. JK
Jasmyne Keimig is a staff writer at The Stranger, covering visual arts, music, film, queer stuff, stickers, and culture. She also writes half of Unstreamable, a weekly column about films you can’t find on major streaming services. She cries easily at movies.
