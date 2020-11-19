EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
Movie theaters are temporarily closed in accordance with new guidelines meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but Seattle's stalwart indie theaters are going strong with new movies to stream online each week. We've rounded up the latest options below, from the Seattle Queer Film Festival Encore Series to Shalini Kantayya's documentary Coded Bias, plus some notable nationwide picks, like a Dolly Parton Christmas musical on Netflix. For more options, check out our calendar of on-demand movies streaming through local theaters, and our fall guide to online film festivals. Plus, if you haven't heard, The Stranger's amateur porn film festival HUMP! is accepting submissions through January 8, as is the stoner short film fest SPLIFF, through March 5!
Streaming: Local Connection
28 Weeks Later
If you can bear watching a movie about a deadly virus while you camp out at home to avoid the one that masses of people are currently dying from around the world, join MoPOP for an online watch party of 28 Weeks Later. Picking up where Danny Boyle's 28 Days Later left off, the sequel finds the "rage" virus all but contained, and the U.S. Army slowly allowing London to repopulate. Don (Robert Carlyle), an unlikely survivor of the outbreak, is reunited with his two children, keeping from them the truth about their mother's death. Meanwhile, an army doctor (Rose Byrne) worries that a new outbreak could be imminent.
MoPOP
Friday only